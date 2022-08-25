Cardinals witness historic hitting streak, but not from Paul Goldschmidt

A player for the St. Louis Cardinals has recorded 10 hits in 10 consecutive at-bats. It came from the bat of none other than…Corey Dickerson.

Even as Paul Goldschmidt puts together an MVP-worthy hitting campaign and Nolan Arenado continues to rake, it was the 33-year-old, journeyman left fielder that pieced together a historic hitting streak in a series against the Chicago Cubs that not even players like Stan Musial could reach.

Dickerson set the Cardinals franchise record when he recorded his ninth hit in as many plate appearances. He tacked on another one before ending the streak on a fielder’s choice. He raised his slash line from .232/.275/.361 in the game before the streak began to .275/.313/.413 through the plate appearance that ended the streak.

In his last 10 ABs, Corey Dickerson is 10-for-10! 😱 pic.twitter.com/b7RVNdz6ro — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2022

In 62 games this season, his first with the Cardinals after appearances with six other teams, Corey Dickerson has 46 hits, 12 doubles and four home runs. He has not been a massive part of the team’s success this season but has served nicely as an outfielder and designated hitter.

The Cardinals and Cubs were witnesses to more history than just Dickerson’s hitting streak, as it was the final game at Wrigley Field for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The two St. Louis legends received a special pregame ceremony to commemorate their great careers.

With a 5.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, the Cardinals are well on their way to a division title and playoff berth. It would be a great way to send off Pujols and Molina.