Terry Bradshaw drops jaw-dropping ‘suicide’ take on Kyler Murray

Terry Bradshaw is known for making off-the-cuff remarks in his role as one of the panelists on the Fox NFL pregame show. He went far beyond accepted standards when talking about the Cardinals and their tendencies to avoid the ground game and have quarterback Kyler Murray dominate with his passing.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something." – Terry Bradshaw, really losing the plot 😬 pic.twitter.com/G0y84MeiiY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

In discussing the Arizona offense, Bradshaw said their determination to ignore the running game was obvious, and he used this example to make his point. “I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

Bradshaw’s colleagues immediately reacted to his use of the word suicide. Howie Long immediately interrupted, saying, “That’s a little dark for this audience.” Host Curt Menefee immediately agreed with Long’s perspective and directed the conversation in a different area.

Public reaction to Bradshaw’s flippant use of suicide was one of anger and condemnation. Bradshaw, 74, has been a fixture in NFL pregame broadcasts for years, but his comments have grown increasingly awkward.

While the conversation prior to Bradshaw’s remarks was about Murray, it seemed the Hall of Famer was making his comments about head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The coach is the architect of the Cardinals’ pass-oriented offense, while Murray is its on-field leader. But whether the remarks were about the coach or the quarterback, Bradshaw’s remarks are clearly inappropriate.

Terry Bradshaw has made controversial comments in the past that have caused issues and led to apologies. He has made comments about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, actor Ken Jeong and sideline reporter Erin Andrews. His football analysis has also been called into question on a regular basis.