NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at State Farm Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle has surprised many this season, with their 5-3 record good enough for first place in the NFC West. Seattle is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, including a 19-9 victory over Arizona. What was supposed to be a rebuilding season may end with a playoff berth.

Arizona has struggled to a 3-5 record this season, losing three of their last four games. The season was off to a rocky start with the leak of certain narratives with the Kyler Murray extension. Injuries to some key players may be to blame for the recent struggles of the team.

Here are the Seahawks-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Cardinals Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-105)

Arizona Cardinals: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith has turned in a career season, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,924 yards with thirteen touchdowns and just three interceptions. Smith has also rushed for a touchdown. As he said after the Monday night victory over Denver, “they wrote [him] off, but [he] ain’t write back, though.”

Rookie Kenneth Walker III looks like a steal in the second round, leading the team with 461 rushing yards and five touchdowns. With Rashaad Penny on the Injured Reserve, Walker III should see a bunch of carries. Tyler Lockett leads the team with 46 catches for 531 yards and three touchdowns. DK Metcalf also leads the team with three touchdown catches, ranking second with 473 yards. Will Dissly is also tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Seattle ranks fourth in the league with 26.3 points per game.

The defense has been solid when needed but ranks 26th in the league with 24.9 points allowed per game. Jordyn Brooks leads the team with 78 tackles and has also forced a fumble. Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with five sacks, while Seattle has totaled 22 as a team. Tariq Woolen leads the team with four interceptions, with one of those returned for a touchdown. Ryan Neal has picked off one pass.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Kyler Murray has been solid, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,993 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Murray also leads the team with 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Eno Benjamin is second with 287 rushing yards and is tied for the lead with two rushing touchdowns. James Conner has been limited in practice but has rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown in five games. Arizona has totaled 931 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Marquise Brown leads the team with 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Ertz is second with 354 yards and is tied with Brown for the team lead with three touchdowns. Arizona ranks fifteenth in the league, averaging 22.8 points per game.

Arizona’s defense has been brutal, allowing 26.3 points per game, which ranks 30th. Budda Baker leads the team with 60 tackles, but likely will miss this game with an ankle injury. JJ Watt leads the team with four and a half sacks and has batted down three passes. Arizona has registered fourteen sacks as a team. Five different Cardinals have intercepted one pass each, with Isaiah Simmons and Marco Wilson returning theirs for a touchdown. Byron Murphy has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Two bad defenses mean a lot of points. I trust Seattle’s hot streak in this one.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Seattle +1.5 (-105), over 48.5 (-114)