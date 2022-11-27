Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals are following up their first playoff appearance since 2015 with a disappointing campaign. They are 4-7 amid absences from their stars like Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Even with both of them back, the team is not able to win consistently.

While Murray continues to heal from a hamstring injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury remains on the hot seat. The good news for the Cardinals is that those two are doing what they can to smooth things out and help get the team on the right track.

“The Cardinals QB-coach relationship has been tense. But my understanding is Kyler Murray & coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the last two weeks talking through everything, planning how things will look & focusing on communication. ‘A blessing in disguise’ is how a source called it,” writes Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The fact that Murray and Kingsbury are working things out is promising for the Cardinals as they look to right the ship. However, actually doing so won’t be easy. The team has a lot of issues to work out and there simply may not be enough time for it. Murray is on a lengthy contract extension but this could be it for the Murray-Kingsbury partnership. At the very least, the warning signs are blaring.

The Cardinals will face Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. They will be at home but only one of their four wins this season has come at State Farm Stadium. Arizona could be in for an eventual end to the 2022 season.