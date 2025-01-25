Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The 25-year-old is coming off of a breakthrough season in which he posted career bests with 111 catches for 1,146 receiving yards. His prolific season will result in his first Pro Bowl berth in February.

However, not everything was perfect for McBride during the 2024 season. In fact, the Cardinals star didn't catch his first touchdown pass until the second-to-last game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. The touchdown catch didn't occur until his 98th catch of the season, an NFL record for a player to catch his first TD of the year.

“It was a little frustrating, but at the same time, it wasn't really frustrating at all,” says McBride in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Rockin' Protein by Shamrock Farms. “There were so many opportunities that Kyler and I missed for whatever reason, whether it was me running a bad route, him maybe missing a throw, whatever the case may be. It wasn't something that I was discouraged about, it wasn't something that really was a burden on me or anything.”

McBride admits the more frustrating part about the process was about people asking him about it every week — something he had to deal with until finally catching his first touchdown pass in Week 17.

“It was just more frustrating that everyone was talking about it,” admits McBride. “It was something that was brought up every single week and things like that. But once I finally scored that touchdown, it was such a huge relief off my back. It felt good to finally get in the end zone and score that touchdown. And so people would stop talking about it.”

While it may not have been a perfect season, it doesn't take away the fact that McBride emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL during the 2024 season. He had already shown promise during the 2023 campaign when he produced 81 catches for 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

McBride not only led the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards. He also ranked fourth in receptions and 11th overall in receiving yards among all NFL players. His number of receptions and receiving yards ranked second in the NFL only behind the Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers.

McBride points towards his increased chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray as a key reason for his breakout season. It also doesn't hurt that Murray played a full 17-game season in 2024. The last time Murray played a full slate of games came during the 2020 season.

The third-year tight end's objective for the 2025 season is to make it to the playoffs. We'll see if the Cardinals can build off on their 2024 success and contend next season.