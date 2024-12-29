Throughout the 2024 season, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been a staple of Kyler Murray's passing offense. However, there's been one part of his game that the Cardinals haven't been able to unlock this season, and that's touchdowns. That is, until McBride hauled in his first touchdown of the season against the Los Angeles Rams after 97 receptions without a score. With the Cardinals trailing the Rams 10-0 in the third quarter, Murray found his big tight end on the goal life, and McBride powered his way into the end zone for the long-awaited touchdown, causing social media to erupt.

Expand Tweet

What makes this so shocking is the fact that McBride is one of the better tight ends in the NFL through just three seasons in the league.

Coming into Week 17, McBride had 92 receptions for 958 yards, yet no touchdowns. McBride averaged more than a first down per reception, but he just couldn't get into the end zone.

Now, the Cardinals are near the middle of the league in points scored, averaging 22.9 points per game. And with all of those points, none had come from McBride until Week 17.

After McBride scored his elusive first touchdown of the season, social media exploded.

Social media erupts after Cardinals TE Trey McBride's first TD of 2024

While the third-year tight end hasn't been a player who's scored many touchdowns through his first two seasons, not many expected him to go nearly the whole 2024 regular season without one, not even McBride himself.

And given the response on social media after he hauled in his very first touchdown of the season, especially after dropping what could've been his first of the year earlier in the matchup.

Expand Tweet

As a tight end with plenty of hype entering the 2024 season, his lack of touchdowns had social media buzzing after he finally hauled in his first.

With so many people hopping on social media to give their reactions, these were some of the best:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And although McBride finally caught his first touchdown of the year, it likely didn't mean as much considering the result of the Week 17 matchup against the Rams.