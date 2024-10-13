For the second consecutive week, the Arizona Cardinals will call on their backup kicker to help them earn another win. As the Cardinals continue to narrow down their injury list, veteran kicker Matt Prater has been sidelined with a knee injury, so they have elevated placekicker Chad Ryland, per Ian Rapoport.

Ryland came through in a huge way for the Cardinals in Week 5. He drilled a 35-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining in the team's victory against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished his first appearance of the season three-for-four on field goal attempts, and one extra point. The 24-year-old will likely become a factor again, as the Cardinals meet up with the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

The Cardinals proved the doubters wrong against the 49ers. Kyler Murray and the offense struck gold early, when Murray dashed for a 50-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0 in the first quarter. Elijah Higgins later hauled in a fourth-quarter pass from Murray to halt the 49ers' comeback. Green Bay has a tendency to get into high-scoring shootouts this season, so the Cardinals offense will have to come out with the same fiery demeanor.

Chad Ryland will be the Cardinals' kicker for Week 6

The Cardinals have the offensive firepower to storm downfield and give Ryland more opportunities to prove himself. Murray will likely look Marvin Harrison Jr.'s way a lot more than he did in Week 5, as the 49ers defense had the rookie wide receiver fully contained with two catches for 36 yards.

While Prater is a proven veteran, the Cardinals can't be too sure of the severity of his ailment. Which means that their current backup plan could potentially become their permanent option. He has an opportunity to be the hero once again in a crucial NFC matchup for the Cardinals.