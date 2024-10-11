The Arizona Cardinals are coming off an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers. However, as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals know they'll be down to key players.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson felt discomfort in his calf on Thursday. In turn, the Cardinals have ruled him out. The same goes for wide receiver Zay Jones, who is out with a hamstring injury, via team reporter Darren Urban.

Robinson was Arizona's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he started the year on the injured reserve as he works through his calf injury. The Cardinals officially opened his 21-day window to return on Wednesday as Robinson was finally back in practice. However, after suffering a setback on Thursday, Arizona will hold him out for at least one more week.

The Cardinals plan on being “smart” with Robinson, Urban noted. While there isn't much clarity beyond that, it at least seems that Arizona is taking a more precautious approach. They're hoping some extra time off will have Robinson ready for Week 7.

Like the defensive lineman, Jones has been out for the entire season. However, his absence was for a different reason as he was suspended for violating the league's conduct policy. While he is now eligible to return, Jones' knee injury will keep him off the field in Week 6.

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has taken the league by storm and leads the Cardinals in receptions (35), yards (279) and touchdown receptions (four). And yet, Arizona still ranks 24th in passing offense, averaging 181.6 yards per game. Jones' eventual return should give Kyler Murray and company a boost.

With their win over the 49ers, the Cardinals moved to 2-3 on the season. A win over the Packers would prove the team is series in their playoff hopes. They'll just have to find a way without Zay Jones or Darius Robinson.