‘We left a mark’: Albert Pujols gets real on his, Yadier Molina’s careers after Cardinals’ loss to Phillies

The tremendous careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. The St. Louis Cardinals lost the NL Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Phillies in two games. Now, the two legends of the game are heading into retirement.

Pujols retureds to being a true slugger with the Cardinals this season and eclipsed 700 home runs. He has been in baseball since 2001, racking up a mountain of accolades that include 11 All-Star Games, three MVPs and two World Series wins. Molina has two rings as well, along with 10 All-Star games and nine Gold Gloves, and has played since 2004. The two stars are bound for the Hall of Fame when they become eligible after such long, successful careers.

The two Cardinals icons are leaving a massive legacy behind. According to John Denton of MLB.com, Pujols called Molina his little brother after the game and said that they both have been blessed with the careers they have had.

“I’m just happy for Yadi that his last at-bat was a base hit,” Pujols said, via MLB.com “For him, just like me, it’s going to take a while for this to soak in. More for him, actually, because he’s been with this organization for 19 years…At the end of the day, we’ve both been so blessed because we’ve had unbelievable careers…But I feel like we left a mark — him here [in St. Louis] and myself in every place I played.”

Seeing MLB without Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be an odd feeling. Although the Cardinals played for a decade without Pujols prior to this season, seeing him go will be tough. The team has plenty of stars that will keep them competitive in the coming years but they’ll have to overcome losing their iconic slugger and the backstop that has been there for what feels like an eternity.