Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get all the love after final Cardinals at-bats

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both ended their legendary careers on Saturday night as the St. Louis Cardinals bowed out of the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the heartbreaking 2-0 loss, both Pujols and Molina went down swinging – literally – and extended the Cardinals’ lifeline during the contest with a pair of crucial hits in the final two innings. It’s only fitting that they go out with huge plays for their team, as fans clearly appreciated.

Fans were also able to pay homage to the insane longevity of both Pujols and Molina. Not only did their Cardinals tandem predate the iPhone, but it also extended beyond an entire era of Phillies baseball before things came full circle.

A number of Cardinals fans were simply appreciative of what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have meant not just to their franchise, but to MLB baseball at large.

Let’s not forget the other Cardinals icon Adam Wainwright who may or may not be retiring alongside his longtime teammates. Waino has yet to fully commit to the decision, but as things stand many are making sure to celebrate his career as well.

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina helped carry the Cardinals to two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 while providing dozens of historic moments for the franchise throughout their storied careers. With the Hall of Fame certainly awaiting the two of them, it’s time for them soak in all the love and support that they truly deserve.

