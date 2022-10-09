Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both ended their legendary careers on Saturday night as the St. Louis Cardinals bowed out of the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the heartbreaking 2-0 loss, both Pujols and Molina went down swinging – literally – and extended the Cardinals’ lifeline during the contest with a pair of crucial hits in the final two innings. It’s only fitting that they go out with huge plays for their team, as fans clearly appreciated.

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both singled in their final career ABs. Both times with the game on the line. Hard to be surprised by either ending. Fighters to the finish. Wasn't enough, though. — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 9, 2022

I can’t believe we will never see Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina play a baseball game ever again. It was awesome to see them both get hits in their last at-bats. They seemed to always show up when it mattered… #STLCards — Cards Convo ™ (@CardinalsConvo) October 9, 2022

Fans were also able to pay homage to the insane longevity of both Pujols and Molina. Not only did their Cardinals tandem predate the iPhone, but it also extended beyond an entire era of Phillies baseball before things came full circle.

The last time Molina and Pujols weren’t on a opening roster, the IPhone didn’t exist. — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 9, 2022

So fitting that the last time the Phillies were in the post season the Cardinals ended the Phillies core of Howard, Utley, Rollins. And the Phillies just ended the Pujols, Molina, Wainwright era. #RingTheBell — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) October 9, 2022

A number of Cardinals fans were simply appreciative of what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have meant not just to their franchise, but to MLB baseball at large.

Dear Pujols and Molina, Thank you for being incredible ambassadors of the game of baseball. I learned so much about the game from you. You will be missed but we will see in you Cooperstown in 5 years.#MLB pic.twitter.com/YLob8XHpPy — BallPark Buzz (@BallParkBuzz) October 9, 2022

Farewell to Pujols and Molina. Legends never die. Many amazing moments for us fans. Love you both with all my heart. Until next time 🫡 — 🔴 LIVE NOW – CreamFriche (@Cream_Friche) October 9, 2022

Let’s not forget the other Cardinals icon Adam Wainwright who may or may not be retiring alongside his longtime teammates. Waino has yet to fully commit to the decision, but as things stand many are making sure to celebrate his career as well.

Grew up watching, Molina, Pujols and Wainwright 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xmefS5Lykp — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 9, 2022

Dear Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina & Adam Wainwright Congratulations on fantastic careers and thank you for all you’ve done for this organization. #STLCards baseball simply won’t be the same without you. Sincerely, @Cardinals Nation — John Reynolds (@JohnReynoldsSNN) October 9, 2022

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina helped carry the Cardinals to two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 while providing dozens of historic moments for the franchise throughout their storied careers. With the Hall of Fame certainly awaiting the two of them, it’s time for them soak in all the love and support that they truly deserve.