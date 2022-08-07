Cardinals’ Yadier Molina joins Yogi Berra with impressive piece of MLB history

Yadier Molina is in his 19th MLB season, all of which were spent with the St. Louis Cardinals. A fan favorite through and through, the 39-year-old Molina will go down as one of the greatest catchers of all time when it’s all said and done. On Sunday, Molina achieved an insanely impressive feat. Molina recorded his 1,000th career base hit at Busch Stadium on Sunday, making him just the second catcher in MLB history to have 1,000+ hits at one stadium, joining Yankees legend Yogi Berra with the remarkable achievement, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Yadier Molina recorded his 1,000th career hit at Busch Stadium. According to @EliasSports, he joins Yogi Berra as the only catchers with 1,000 career hits at a single ballpark in MLB History. pic.twitter.com/fyJqCrAEbY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 7, 2022

So many of the game’s all-time great catchers failed to do what Molina has done in his career with the Cardinals. While Molina has never been elite at the plate, he’s been a consistent force in the Cardinals’ lineup throughout the past two decades, and has now seen his hit tally in front of his adoring home fans balloon past 1,000.

Guys like Ivan Rodriguez, Jorge Posada, Mike Piazza, Carlton Fisk, and various other legendary backstops couldn’t achieve the incredible accomplishment that Molina notched on Sunday. Molina has recorded over 2,100 hits in his career, and almost half of those have come at Busch Stadium.

Yogi Berra is the only catcher in MLB history to have achieved such a feat. Ironically, Molina’s 1,000th hit with the Cardinals came against Berra’s Yankees.

Berra is renowned as one of the greatest catchers of all time. He logged a 59.4 WAR, 358 home runs, and 2,150 hits throughout his career. For Molina to join him with this ridiculous piece of MLB history is yet another testament to the greatness of the Cardinals’ catcher.