Published November 14, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals kept their season alive with a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cardinals pulled off the upset despite being without their star quarterback, Kyler Murray. Murray was ruled inactive Sunday morning and is dealing with a hamstring injury. During the win, the Cardinals also lost another key player on offense as tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious leg injury.

During the first quarter, Ertz reeled in a 12-yard reception from backup Colt McCoy. He took a hit and needed help off the field. Shortly thereafter, the veteran tight end was seen carted to the locker room with his head in his hands. Ertz will be sent for an MRI on Monday but the team believes he avoided a torn ACL or MCL. That’s the good news. However, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Ertz is likely to miss a number of weeks.

Ertz was “spotted in a brace after Arizona’s win, is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered today,” Schefter tweeted.

That could be a big blow to a team coming off a big road win. The Cardinals are just two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. Since DeAndre Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension, the offense has looked much better. But even with his return, Murray had consistently looked Ertz’s way, especially in the red zone.

He ranked among the league-leading tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns this season. In Ertz’s absence, Trey McBride will fill in. The Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.