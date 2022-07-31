The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.

But the Cardinals aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket. Beyond Montas, St. Louis has sent feelers out for other arms to bolster their staff, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch:

To fill the hole in the rotation, the Cardinals have had discussions with Oakland about right-hander Frankie Montas. They have also had talks with Houston about right-hander and Breese, Illinois, native Jake Odorizzi, sources confirmed. They’ve at least discussed internally Boston right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Angels’ right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

While Frankie Montas would still represent a bigger get than any of the other Cardinals trade targets mentioned above, all three would be able to fill a void on a pitching staff that’s been ravaged by injuries. Each of Jake Odorizzi, Nathan Eovaldi, and Noah Syndergaard have had better seasons in the past, but all have reached All-Star status and can flex the kind of talent on the mound that St. Louis sorely needs as they continue their push towards the postseason.

With the trade deadline looming large over the rest of the league, don’t expect the ever active St. Louis Cardinals to remain dormant as the trade flurries start to fly across the MLB.