The WNBA obviously wishes that the ultra-popular Caitlin Clark did not miss half the season so far due to injury, but the league is probably overall happy with the monumental triumphs it has achieved this year. Following decades of trudging on, the W is expanding to great depths in the near future. Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will all have new franchises by 2030. Those cities join Toronto and Portland, who are set to enter the fray in 2026.

The former will be called the Tempo moving forward, but the latter has yet to formally choose its identity. Residents will not have to wait much longer to find out what the squad's name will be.

“Portland's WNBA expansion team will officially unveil its name and branding on July 15 at a public launch party at Moda Center at 3pm,” Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report posted on X. The NBA's Trail Blazers will share their home with the WNBA newcomer, as Rip City prepares to rejoin this landmark era of women's hoops.

How will Portland fare in the WNBA this time?

RAJ Sports, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, continue to invest in Portland. In addition to this new franchise, the siblings own the Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. With the Blazers still braving a rebuild, this WNBA squad has the opportunity to quickly solidify itself as a local darling. The Portland Fire did not resonate with the public — lasted from 2000-02, but the timing is ideal for a rebirth.

Although expansion teams are often guaranteed to endure some initial suffering, the Golden State Valkyries have given both Portland and Toronto plenty of hope after a promising start to their inaugural season. They are tied for sixth place with a 9-9 record, intent on clinching a playoff berth right away. Portland will try to hit the ground running as well, but before any grand aspirations can form, it requires a name.

Once the announcement is made next week, fans can properly embrace this new enterprise.