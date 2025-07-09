The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t coasting into the 2025 NFL season. They’re coming in hungry. Fresh off an NFC South title and a second straight playoff appearance with Baker Mayfield at the helm, the Bucs are once again aiming for a deep postseason run. However, with a championship-caliber roster comes hard choices. This was particularly true when it comes to cap space and roster flexibility. As training camp nears, Tampa Bay is in a strong position overall. Yet, a couple of surprising names could still be moved before the real grind begins.

Reloading for Another Run

The Buccaneers had a strong offseason. They retained key veterans like Chris Godwin and Lavonte David while drafting Emeka Egbuka to ease Godwin’s recovery from injury. On defense, they addressed their 29th-ranked pass unit by adding edge rusher Haason Reddick and promising corners Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.

Offensively, continuity should be maintained with the promotion of Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator after Liam Coen’s departure. Though Mayfield will again adjust to a new play-caller, Grizzard’s familiarity with the system and player trust should keep the third-ranked offense firing. Most of the 2024 core remains intact, with Egbuka as the notable newcomer.

Tampa should face improved competition from the rest of the NFC South this season. However, it should again be considered the favorite heading into training camp. Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. The Price of Depth in the Secondary

Jamel Dean has been a staple in Tampa Bay’s secondary since he helped the team capture Super Bowl LV. At his best, Dean is a rangy, physical corner with the speed to keep up with top wideouts and the experience to thrive in complex coverage schemes. However, he has a $15 million cap hit in 2025. The Bucs also have two promising young corners waiting in the wings. As such, Dean’s time in Tampa might be winding down.

The Bucs have spent recent draft capital addressing the secondary. They added Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish this spring. Now, the writing may be on the wall for Dean. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $52 million extension. Tampa Bay could free up nearly all of that $15 million cap hit by dealing him now. In a league where every dollar matters, that flexibility could be vital down the stretch.

One team to watch would be the Las Vegas Raiders. With cap space to spare and a need for experienced, battle-tested corners, the Raiders could be an ideal landing spot. Tampa Bay and Las Vegas also share long-standing front office ties. That could grease the wheels for a deal.

This isn’t a knock on Dean’s talent—it’s about roster management and cap efficiency. Trading him would be painful, but the Bucs have quietly positioned themselves to absorb the blow and potentially benefit long-term.

2. A Surprising Name

Article Continues Below

Yes, Baker Mayfield just made his second straight Pro Bowl. Sure, he helped stabilize a team in flux and turned in one of the most efficient seasons of his career. And yes, the Bucs restructured his deal in April to keep their options open. However, that’s exactly what makes him a sneaky trade candidate as the 2025 season approaches.

After the draft and offseason developments, Mayfield no longer end up as Tampa Bay’s undisputed starter. Kyle Trask, still on a rookie contract, has made strides. He is reportedly set to take the first reps in camp. The Bucs have also been linked to multiple young quarterbacks during the pre-draft process. This has raised questions about their long-term vision at the position.

Mayfield’s new contract structure makes him easier to move. In addition, his reputation as a reliable starter or high-end backup should make him attractive to QB-needy teams. Whether it’s a playoff contender seeking insurance or a rebuilding squad in need of a bridge, Mayfield’s name will circulate if Tampa decides to fully commit to a youth movement.

If Tampa is confident in its QB depth, the smart business move could be to sell high while the value is still there.

Flexibility is the Name of the Game

The Buccaneers are trying to walk a delicate line. They want to keep enough veterans to win now, but stay nimble enough to prepare for the future. That balancing act could lead to a few surprising moves before Week 1. Jamel Dean and Baker Mayfield may be respected and accomplished. However, they also represent two of the easiest ways Tampa Bay can reshape its roster and finances without significantly damaging its 2025 outlook.

For a team eyeing another NFC South crown and more, every roster spot and dollar saved matters. And that means not even household names are completely off-limits.