Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering the weekend.”

Does this mean Juan Soto is destined to land on one of these teams?

Not necessarily. The New York Yankees and New York Mets could still make offers for Soto. There could be other surprise teams that enter the mix as well. But the four aforementioned teams have the best chance of landing Soto at the moment.

We’ve known about the Dodgers, Padres, and Cardinals for a while now. Many consider the Padres to be the favorites to acquire Juan Soto at the moment. However, Seattle is a bit of a surprise. But the Mariners are building something special and want to snap their MLB-leading postseason drought. Bringing in a star such as Soto would help them accomplish that goal.

The Mariners have young talent in the minor leagues as well as on the big league roster which could catch the Nationals’ interest. Nats GM Mike Rizzo tends to focus trades around one standout prospect, so Mariners top prospect Noelvi Marte could be the key to landing Soto for Seattle.

But many people in the MLB world believe Juan Soto will end up on the Dodgers, Padres, or Cardinals. All three teams have pieces that would also entice Rizzo and the Nationals.

The list of suitors is narrowing, but there are still a number of potential destinations for Soto.