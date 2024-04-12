The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Diamondbacks.
The Arizona Diamondbacks know that they are a target this season in Major League Baseball. They won the National League pennant and advanced to the second World Series in franchise history last year. They lost to the Texas Rangers but still dramatically overachieved, given how young and unproven the roster was entering the 2023 season. Corbin Carroll won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and showed that he is a five-tool player who already deserves to be mentioned as one of the top players in the sport. The Diamondbacks had a big problem in their bullpen in 2022 but were able to find bullpen solutions in the latter portion of the regular season and in the month of October. Timely hitting and steady, responsible pitching — pouncing on opportunities while not giving away cheap runs — enabled the Diamondbacks to win three straight series in which they did not have home-field advantage. Arizona shocked the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers and the battle-tested Philadelphia Phillies to win the pennant. The D-Backs won Games 6 and 7 on the road in Philadelphia — where the Phillies had been extremely hard to beat in October — to capture the National League Championship Series and shake up the baseball world.
After that remarkable journey, Arizona has to know that the grind of 2024 will be intense and demanding. We have already seen this in the first two weeks of the season. The D-Backs gained multi-run leads on different occasions against the Atlanta Braves but ultimately lost to the N.L. East champions. The Diamondbacks very nearly lost a three-game series to the Colorado Rockies this week before scoring two runs to break a ninth-inning tie and get out of Denver with a series win. Being able to stay afloat early in the season and gain momentum as the season moves along will be big challenges for this team, which has considerable talent but is not used to being the focus of every opponent it plays.
Here are the Cardinals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cardinals-Diamondbacks Odds
St Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+155)
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-188)
Over: 9.5 (-104)
Under: 9.5 (-118)
How To Watch Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have produced starting pitching which, though solid, has hardly been dominant in the early part of this season. The Cardinals' offense has struggled in recent games and has too much firepower to continue to struggle. The back end of the Diamondbacks' rotation still has a lot to prove this season. It's not as though Arizona's back end pitchers were elite last year; the D-Backs won just 84 regular-season games and need to prove they can become a 90-win team. It's a little too early to assume Arizona will be that good. St. Louis, a massive underachiever in 2023, should not be viewed as a worse team than Arizona, given how good the Cardinals were before their disastrous season last year.
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have upgraded their roster, most notably with the Eugenio Suarez pickup from the Seattle Mariners. They got swept by the Braves, so when you look at their modest record, keep in mind they have lost to good teams, not mediocre ones. The Cardinals look like a mediocre team right now. Arizona looks better by comparison.
Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Diamondbacks deserve the benefit of the doubt more than the Cardinals do. Take Arizona.
Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5