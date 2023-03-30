World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has big plans for his career.

The Spaniard has already enjoyed a meteoric rise in tennis after winning the US Open last year and becoming the youngest player to sit atop the ATP rankings.

However, Alcaraz doesn’t want to stop there as he harbors even greater ambitions — namely emulating the Big Three of tennis in Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“At the US Open I fulfilled my dream of being a Grand Slam winner and No 1, but I am a very ambitious boy who constantly sets goals,” Alcaraz said (via Eurosport). “Right now, my big challenge is to be one of the best in history.

“It may sound crazy, but I want to be like the Big Three and that is what motivates me to give the best of myself.”

Alcaraz only recently regained the No. 1 ranking from Djokovic after emerging victorious at Indian Wells. Many regard Djokovic to the best player today and possibly the GOAT of the sport.

Djokovic being the best is something he himself has stated recently and Alcaraz can’t help but agree. They’ve only had one meeting against each other, but the Spaniard emerged victorious to win their Madrid Open semifinal last year.

And if Alcaraz is to emulate the Big Three, he will have to face and defeat Djokovic at 100 percent a lot — and that’s something the 19-year-old is keen on doing.

“I have played against Novak when he was at 100 percent. I would say in Madrid [last year] he played really, really well. So it was close,” Alcaraz continued. “I agree with him [on recent comments Djokovic made to The National about being the best]. When he’s 100 percent, probably he’s one of, or the best player in the world. What Novak has achieved, the level of Novak, for example, in Australia was unbelievable and really high.

“As I said before, I really want to play against Novak when he’s 100% and I’m sure I’m going to enjoy it. That’s all I can say right now.”