When it comes to learning from the tennis greats on grass, Carlos Alcaraz is only looking at Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Alcaraz is currently competing at the Queen's Club Championships where he required two and a half hours to get past Arthur Rinderknech as he came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in his first-round match.

While the Spaniard is the youngest No. 1 in tennis history, he is still inexperienced on grass and this was evidently on display against Rinderknech.

With less than 10 matches played on grass in his entire career, Alcaraz was asked after the win how he plans on improving on the surface.

The 20-year-old responded by revealing he was studying tape of Federer — an eight-time winner at Wimbledon and one of the greatest grass players of all time — and two-time Wimbledon winner Murray.

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is out of the question, however.

“I’ve always said that on grass you have to move well and from there everything else,” Alcaraz told Estadio Deportivo (via Tennis365). “Speaking for myself, I like to put on videos of Federer or Murray, who are among the players who move best on grass.

“I’m not going to talk about Djokovic because he slides as if he was playing on clay and that’s not going to be my case. It’s no longer a case of how they hit, because everyone has their own style, but see how they move, and then try to imitate them.”

Djokovic is regarded by some to be the greatest grass player of all time, but Alcaraz is not shading him by any means with those remarks — it's just that the Serbian superstar is unique in how he is able to slide on surface like grass.

As for Alcaraz, he could overtake Djokovic again to No. 1 in the ATP rankings by winning at Queen's and he would be emulating Spaniards like Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez by doing so as well.

“I like to see my name among the winners of the most historic tournaments,” he said. “This tournament is so emblematic that I would love to see my name as a winner one day.”

That said, Alcaraz is not keeping high expectations — instead, he's valuing gaining more experience on grass.

However, that doesn’t mean he is not aware of the challenges he faces.

“My expectations in this tournament are not very high,” he said. “I’ve played two tournaments on grass in my career, I’ve only played seven games. I haven’t played a lot here. I have to play more, spend more hours on court, gain more experience.”

Alcaraz plays Jiri Lehecka in the second round on Thursday.