Carlos Condit is an American professional mixed martial arts fighter who fought in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). During his fighting years in the UFC, he became an interim UFC Welterweight Champion. Aside from that promotion, he also fought in UFC’s sister company World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) where he was the final Welterweight champion. He also competed in promotions based in Japan like Shootboxing and Pancrase. Most recently, he has launched multiple business ventures such as a coffee shop and a line of custom jeans with the Los Angeles brand Sene. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the former mixed martial artist. We are here to talk about Carlos Condit’s wife, Seager Condit.

Carlos Condit’s wife: Seager Condit

The former welterweight competitor and champion have been with his significant other for more than a decade now, and she has been supportive of him all throughout his career until his retirement.

Let us now learn more about Carlos Condit’s wife, Seager Condit.

Unfortunately, his wife is a very private person and there is nothing much known about her. However, it is known that her name before marriage is Seager Marie McCullah. According to her, she met Carlos Condit in 2005 when she was training at a fight gym.

During that time, Seager McCullah took classes in the gym while Carlos Condit was teaching kickboxing. She was also living in an apartment complex with his brother and they were neighbors with MMA fighter Coty “Ox” Wheeler and Carlos Condit as they were living together during that time.

In March of 2010, Seager Marie McCullah and Carlos Condit welcomed their first child and they named him Owen Condit. A few months after the birth of their son, the couple got married in December 2010. Since then, they have been happily married.

“It’s definitely changed me. Everybody says that, it’s kind of cliché, that it changes you forever but it’s true. Absolutely. I’m way more motivated; anytime I’m feeling like shit or run down, I just think of Owen and he keeps me going. I know I have to support him now. It’s not just me.” Carlos Condit said about the birth of his son .

Seager Condit said that being married to an MMA superstar is an amazing experience that truly has its ups and downs. They got to travel a lot and meet a lot of people, as well as having the freedom to be home all the time with their son. However, the intensity of the sport and the aftermath of each fight is what still gets her.

As for her personal life, Seager Condit worked as a personal trainer at a local gym in Albuquerque called Fitness Kicks. She taught cardio kick/technique classes, kettlebells, and boot camps for overall conditioning. She spends a lot of time with Carlos and she travels with him whenever she can.

In 2021, Carlos Condit retired from competing professionally as a mixed martial arts fighter. Nowadays, he has a lot of time to spend with his wife and kid.

Unfortunately, that is all we know about Carlos Condit’s wife, Seager Condit.