NFL legend Jim Kelly and his family are going through a difficult period right now, and they are seeking help from fans.

In a statement, Kelly revealed that his daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker, welcomed their first child last week. It was, however, a bittersweet moment as the birth has resulted in “unexpected medical complications.” Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the statement noted that “no additional details will be shared at this time.”

“Jim respectfully asks for continued understanding and privacy as they focus on their family's well-being,” the statement read.

On Instagram, the Buffalo Bills icon wrote an emotional post, seeking prayers from their supporters amid the challenging situation. He added that they're reminded that they're not alone and expressed their gratitude.

“Please pray for our daughter Erin, her husband Parker, and their precious newborn baby boy. Pray that God would rescue, heal, and restore Baby Bean—in ways only He can,” said Kelly, who played 11 seasons in the NFL.

“That He would breathe life, healing, and peace into every moment. That His presence would surround them and His power would move mightily on their behalf.”

The 65-year-old Kelly, who played quarterback for the Bills during his time in the NFL, has endured other personal battles in the past, including his cancer diagnosis in 2013. He's now cancer-free after undergoing surgery. His son, Hunter James, passed away at eight years old in 2005 due to Krabbe disease.

Now, Kelly and his family need to hold on to their faith once again and believe that things will turn out for the better despite the uncertainties they currently face.

“We don’t have all the words, but God knows. And we trust that He hears every cry, sees every tear, and holds every detail in His sovereign hands,” added the five-time Pro Bowler.

Fans swiftly expressed their support, sending love and prayers to Kelly and his family, with some even sharing a similar story they went through.