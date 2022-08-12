Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are expected to make big free agent decisions in reference to their contracts.

Correa was always expected to opt out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins he signed during the offseason. The signing itself came as a shock. Some people even predicted that the shortstop would get traded ahead of the deadline if the team struggled. However, Minnesota is in playoff contention and obviously kept Carlos Correa. Heyman stated that as long as Correa avoids injury moving forward, he is “likely to opt out of his deal.”

His presence in MLB free agency will only boost the booming shortstop market. Correa would join the likes of fellow star shortstops such as Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and likely Xander Bogaerts (who also has an opt-out with the Red Sox) in free agency.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander’s situation is different. Carlos Correa will turn just 28 later this season. However, Verlander will be 40 years old next year. Nonetheless, Heyman stated that Verlander will opt out as well barring injury. The veteran Houston Astros star pitcher would likely win the AL Cy Young if the season ended today, so he’s destined to see a big payday in MLB free agency.

The only question would be length of contract. Teams would presumably be hesitant to give him a multi-year deal. So Verlander may need to settle for a one-year contract worth a lot of money. If a team was willing to offer two or more years, the right-hander would probably accept it. But then again, retirement may also be on the horizon. With that being said, Verlander is showing no signs of decline in his age-39 campaign.