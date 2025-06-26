The fantasy baseball regular season is more than halfway done. All season long, we've been giving you the best waiver wire pickups for your team, so hopefully you're in a playoff position. But if not, it's not stopping now. Here are the top hitters and pitchers to pick up on your fantasy baseball waiver wire for the first week of July.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Whether you are looking for a replacement for an injured player or just trying to improve your team, you can benefit from waivers. Make sure your team is in good shape for the stretch run by grabbing these players from your opponents before they get there.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14

Erick Fedde, Cardinals SP (Rostered: 10.8%)

The Cardinals picked up Erick Fedde at the MLB trade deadline last year, but did not make the playoffs. Fedde was not the reason why, with a 3.72 ERA in ten starts. As the Redbirds continue to surprise, Fedde continues to deal. Even after a miserable start against the Cubs, he has a 4.11 ERA. With two starts on the table this week against the Pirates and Cubs, Fedde should be on your fantasy baseball team.

The Cardinals could sell at the MLB trade deadline if they slip in July. And if they do, Fedde could be on the move again. That could benefit your team if you keep him beyond a solid streaming option this week. If he were on a better offensive team, those wins could shoot up and make him a better fantasy option.

Chase Burns, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 40.2%)

The number two overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft made his debut with the Reds on Tuesday against the Yankees. His first time through the order was dominant, with seven strikeouts early. While the Bombers got to him late, there is a lot of promise in his electric right arm. Your fantasy baseball team could use a pitcher like Burnes, especially if you are in a keeper league.

Burnes could make two starts this week, with his turn in the rotation coming up on Monday against Boston. The Reds' front office said they called him up because they are looking to win and plan on keeping him up. His high velocity and elite off-speed stuff could make him an asset for Cincy and your team.

Nick Kurtz, Athletics 1b (Rostered: 19.5%)

Article Continues Below

Another 2024 draft pick, Nick Kurtz, has been raking for the Athletics lately. He has 11 homers in 42 games, along with a solid .255 batting average. If you have a hole at first base, which is possible with some poor performances, Kurtz could be your guy.

The Athletics have a lot of young talent on their team and could be building another playoff core for the future. They should be on every fantasy baseball player's radar due to their talent at different positions. Kurtz is that guy at first base, mashing homers at just 22 years old and showing no signs of slowing down.

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore 2b (Rostered: 42.2%)

The Orioles have been horrendous so far this year, but they have to be pleased with what they are seeing from Jackson Holliday. He was bad when he first came to the majors last year, with a .565 OPS in 60 games. This year, STATS. That production from a poor offensive position is perfect for your fantasy baseball lineup.

With Adley Rutschman on the injured list and other players struggling, Holliday will remain high in the lineup. That could lead to less advantageous matchups from bullpens and big spots. If he continues his recent hot stretch, that should be no problem.

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay OF (Rostered: 10.5%)

There is no reason for fantasy baseball category players not to pick up Chandler Simpson. He is back with the pro club and should continue his dominance on the basepaths immediately. That gives you a massive advantage in the stolen base category, and he was hitting for average when he went down as well. The Rays have nearly caught up to the Yankees in the AL East, and Simpson could help put them over the edge.

Simpson is not going to add much to your home run or RBI categories, but fantasy baseball matchups can be won in any category. He could be a generational base stealer if he can stay with the big club. You should bet on that with your waiver wire pickup this week.