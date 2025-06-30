The 2025 MLB Power Rankings are back as the 81-game mark comes and goes for every team. For the Detroit Tigers, they are soaring to a 100-win pace and a massive division lead. But the New York Mets continue to struggle and tumble down the MLB leaderboard. How does ClutchPoints' list shake out as we close out June?

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Los Angeles Dodgers expectedly nab the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings once again. They swept the Colorado Rockies and took two of three from the Kansas City Royals to reach 53 wins. Shohei Ohtani threw two shutout innings in his most recent outing, reaching 101.7 MPH with the fastest pitch of his career. Andy Pages continued his stellar season with a .304 batting average and three RBIs this week. The Dodgers are rolling again, and they have a home stand coming up. They host the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros this week.

#2: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies were swept by the Astros but toppled the Atlanta Braves to barely hang onto the second spot. They scored just one run in the three games against Houston, losing 2-1, 1-0, and 2-0. Zach Wheeler and Ranger Suarez continued excellent seasons with starts against Houston, but picked up losses. The offense did show up against the Braves, scoring 13 runs in Friday's shutout win. They still hold onto first place in the NL East heading into July. The Phillies host the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds this week.

#3: Detroit Tigers (+2)

The Tigers jumped up two spots after winning both of their series this week. Even though they were against the Athletics and the Minnesota Twins, it was a sensational first half for Detroit. They are 53-32, which is tied with the Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Tarik Skubal got the first 13 batters out on Sunday night on his way to seven shutout innings in a 3-0 Detroit win. Things are going well in the Motor City with half of the baseball season gone. The Tigers hit the road for three-game sets against the Washington Nationals and the Cleveland Guardians.

#4: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Chicago Cubs split four games against the St Louis Cardinals and lost a set to the Astros. They are now just 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central after a 4-8 stretch. But Chicago kept its head above water, working for a split after losing the first two games to St Louis. Matthew Boyd stopped that slide with six shutout innings, dropping his ERA to 2.65. The Cubs need to win in a six-game home stand against the Guardians and Cardinals.

#5: New York Mets (-2)

The Mets hit their lowest point in the MLB Power Rankings here at number five. It is their third consecutive week moving down, and for good reason. After splitting four games with the Braves, they were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. They were outscored 30-4 in three games in which Paul Skenes did not pitch. On top of it all, Griffin Canning suffered an Achilles injury that could end his season. When it rains, it pours in Queens. They hope to get back on track against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees at home.

#6: Houston Astros (+1)

Once again, the Astros are soaring after a slow start to the season. They are 19-7 in June, opening up a 6.5-game lead in the American League West. They won a series against the Chicago Cubs without Jeremy Peña for two games with rib soreness. But they need their shortstop back, as he has been their best all-around player this season. Hunter Brown went seven shutout innings against the Phillies, lowering his MLB-best ERA to 1.74. After a 5-1 week, the Astros are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings.

#7: New York Yankees (+1)

The Yankees are only moving up because of the team behind them. They went 3-3 this week, losing a series to the Reds before snagging a set against the Athletics. Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr combined to lift the Bombers to a Sunday win, hopefully breaking a team-wide slump. If it does not break now, it could get ugly in The Bronx. They head to Toronto for four games before visiting the Mets in Queens. With a narrow 1.5-game lead on the Rays, they have to pick up some wins.

#8: San Francisco Giants (-2)

The San Francisco Giants were swept by the Miami Marlins and lost a series to the Chicago White Sox this week. A 1-5 record deserves a fall, but against two of the worst teams in the league is inexcusable. Rafael Devers has only two homers and five RBIs since joining the Giants, highlighting their offensive issues. They made the big trade already, but that does not mean they don't need help before the deadline. After a dreadful week, they just need wins on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics.

#9: San Diego Padres (-)

The San Diego Padres had an opportunity to move up in the MLB Power Rankings, but could not beat the Reds on Sunday. They took a series from the Nationals and split the first two games in Cincy. Going into the bottom of the ninth holding a one-run lead, Robert Suarez took the mound, and they were walked off. They are down seven games in the NL West and out of the final Wild Card spot. They hope to change that with three games in Philadelphia and three more at home against the Texas Rangers.

#10: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Mariners have bounced back slightly, splitting a series with the Twins before taking two of three from the Rangers. Cal Raleigh still leads all of baseball with 32 homers and 69 RBIs, but not much else has been going right. All three of their games against Texas went to extras, so coming out with two wins was huge. They are still way behind the Astros, but have a two-game advantage over the Angels for the last Wild Card spot. Seattle hosts Kansas City for four and Pittsburgh for three this week, needing wins.

#11: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The Milwaukee Brewers took two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates and two of three from the Colorado Rockies this week. They took care of business and are within two games of the Cubs for first in the NL Central. They also have a half-game lead over the Cardinals, who hold the final Wild Card spot. Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski outdueled Paul Skenes and has a 1.13 ERA in his first three starts. Things are starting to come together for the Crew. They hope to keep it rolling against the Mets and Marlins on the road.

#12: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Blue Jays are moving up once again in the MLB Power Rankings as their summer surge continues. They took three of four from the Guardians before taking two from the Red Sox at Fenway. That even includes a game they lost 15-1 to Boston. Alejandro Kirk has been a massive part of Toronto's offense, with a .349 average and .984 OPS since June 9. They are in striking distance with the Yankees coming to town for four games this week. Then, they host the red-hot Angels for three.

#13: Texas Rangers (-2)

The Rangers took two games from the Orioles and then dropped a series to the Mariners. Even though all three games against Seattle went to extras, Texas is sliding again. They have fallen nine games behind the Astros in the AL West and 2.5 games behind the Mariners in the Wild Card. Things have not gone well in Arlington since they won the World Series, and that continues as the second half begins. They host the Orioles and visit the Padres this week.

#14: Tampa Bay Rays (+2)

The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Royals to start the week, but lost a series to the Orioles to end the week. Even with that, they are nipping at the Yankees' heels in the AL East and controlling the Wild Card. They are 26-9 since May 20, emerging from a large group competing for the final spot. Chandler Simpson is back in the majors and hit .318 with a .784 OPS and two steals over the last six games. The Rays are blistering hot and have a favorable schedule coming up. They host the Athletics and visit the Twins this week.

#15: St Louis Cardinals (+3)

The Cardinals were supposed to be bad this year, with low expectations for the first time in decades. What has happened since has been anything but, with a 47-38 record after going 5-2 this week. They took two games against the Cubs, but could not pull off the series win in the final two games. Then, they hit the road and swept the Guardians. They are 2.5 games back in the NL Central and hold the final Wild Card spot. This week, they continue their road trip against the Pirates and Cubs.

Article Continues Below

#16: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the week at 39-38 with sets coming up against the White Sox and Marlins. They took the first two games against Chicago but could not secure the sweep. Then, they were swept by the Marlins to fall below .500 again. The Diamondbacks have not been able to get hot, and it could cost them a playoff spot.

Ketel Marte had a great week on the field, with three homers and seven RBIs across the six games. Marte was heckled by a fan about his late mother earlier in the week and responded with great performances. The Diamondbacks host the Royals and Giants this week.

#17: Atlanta Braves (-2)

The Braves are another team that just can't get hot. And as teams ahead of them pull away and their playoff chances shrink, they have to fall in the MLB Power Rankings. They split four games with the Mets and lost a series to the Phillies this week to fall to 38-45. Matt Olson got a hit in all seven games this week, posting a .367 with an .891 OPS. Still, things are not turning around in Atlanta, and it may be too late. They host the Angels and Orioles this week, needing six wins to revive this season.

#18: Cincinnati Reds (+1)

The Reds won both of their series this week, taking two from the Yankees and two from the Padres. Cincinnati is 44-40 and 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, their young players have stepped up this year to keep them in playoff contention. Elly De La Cruz hit .458 with a 1.167 OPS this week with five RBIs and a steal. Cincy needs to keep it rolling against Boston and Philadelphia this week.

#19: Cleveland Guardians (-2)

The Guardians lost a series to the Blue Jays and got swept by the Cardinals this week to fall below .500. They are still in second place in the AL Central, which says more about the other teams than it does about them. Cleveland is 11 games behind the Tigers and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card. Jose Ramirez only played five of the games and hit .105 with a .296 OPS this week. They need to pick up wins this week against the Cubs and Tigers.

#20: Los Angeles Angels (+2)

The Angels swept the Red Sox to start the week, but ended with a series loss to the Nationals. They still move up in the MLB Power Rankings as they jump into AL Wild Card contention. CF Jo Adell is riding an 11-game hitting streak, with a .357 average and a 1.176 OPS in that stretch. As Mike Trout heats up and their young pieces turn it around, the Angels could make some noise this summer. They head east for sets against the Braves and Blue Jays this week.

#21: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Red Sox have been miserable since trading Devers, losing a series to the Blue Jays, and getting swept by the Angels this week. They are 3-8 since the trade, falling below .500 and three games back in the Wild Card race. Despite the promise of their young players, there has not been any energy or spectacular play since the trade. Kristian Campbell is in the minors, Marcelo Mayer is hitting .208, and Roman Anthony is hitting .193. All of that needs to turn around this week against the Reds and Nationals.

#22: Kansas City Royals (-1)

Things are getting scary for the Kansas City Royals as this season rolls along. They were swept by the Rays and lost two of three to the Dodgers this week to drop to 39-45. They are 8-17 in June after entering the month with a 31-28 record. The Royals scored just one run in the series against the Rays, which came in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss in Game 1. They are 4.5 games back of the Wild Card, which is third-worst in the AL. This week, they visit the Mariners and Diamondbacks, needing some wins.

#23: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles continue scuffling along near the basement of the American League with a 3-3 week. They lost a series to the Rangers but snagged a series against the Rays. Still, they are 12 games back of the Yankees and seven games back of the final Wild Card spot. Gary Sanchez has been thrust into action with multiple catcher injuries and has been spectacular. He hit .364 with a 1.122 OPS and eight RBIs this week. The Orioles look to keep momentum going against the Rangers and Braves.

#24: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins split a series with the Mariners and dropped a series against the Tigers to stay at 24 in the MLB Power Rankings. While the playoffs feel like a far cry from now, Minnesota has the talent to go on a run. Their offense could not solve Tarik Skubal on Sunday, mustering just two hits in the loss. Willi Castro's incredible season has come to a screeching halt, with a .118 batting average this week. Coming into the week, he was hitting .280 with an .818 OPS. The Twins play the Marlins and Rays this week, in desperate need of wins.

#25: Pittsburgh Pirates (+2)

The Pirates started the week by losing a series to the Brewers, and then invited the Mets into the Steel City. They swept the Amazins, outscoring them 30-4 in the three games. And that did not include a start from Paul Skenes. They actually lost the Skenes start this week, Game 3 against the Brewers, for the first time since June 3. Oneil Cruz continued his interesting season. He hit just .190, a troubling trend, but posted a .703 OPS with two homers and a steal. He has the most steals in the NL with 27. The Pirates host the Cardinals and visit the Mariners this week.

#26: Miami Marlins (+2)

The Marlins are hot, winning seven games in a row with sweeps against the Giants and Diamondbacks. Kyle Stowers was a big reason why, hitting .381 with two homers and a 1.357 OPS. Before his homer last Sunday against Atlanta, which started the win streak, Stowers had gone 31 games without a homer. Now, he has three in seven games. The Marlins could be sellers again at the MLB trade deadline. But at least there is some optimism around the Fish. They host the Twins and Brewers this week, looking to stay hot.

#27: Athletics (-2)

The Athletics lost both of their series this week, dropping two to the Tigers and another two to the Yankees. While those are two of the top teams in the AL, it was a dreadful week for the A's. The offense had its ups and downs, the pitching continues to be a question mark, and they are in second-to-last in the AL. Luis Severino has a 5.18 ERA this season and a 7.99 ERA in June. They need a big July, but their pitching will likely prevent that from happening. They visit the Rays before hosting the Giants this week.

#28: Washington Nationals (-2)

The Nationals hit their lowest point in the MLB Power Rankings even after taking a series from the Angels. They are 35-49 after a 3-3 week, which is 11.5 games out of the Wild Card. Outside of James Wood's excellence and CJ Abrams' solid numbers, there is not much to write home about. MacKenzie Gore is one of those things, though, after a dominant start against the Padres, who traded him for Juan Soto many years ago. The Nats host the Tigers and Red Sox this week.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox lost a series to the Diamondbacks and then took a series from the Giants to finish the week 3-3. They are still on a better pace than last year, but are nowhere close to playoff contention. CF Luis Robert Jr is on the injured list once again, continuing a rough season and confounding career. The biggest drama of the season will be if they can find a place for him at the MLB trade deadline. Otherwise, it'll be another long summer on the Southside. The Sox visit the Dodgers and Rockies this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

A big comeback win over the Brewers on Sunday ended a five-game losing streak for the Rockies and prevented a winless week. Things are still rough in Colorado, with a 19-65 record, which is a 36.6 win pace. To compare, the Yankees won their 20th game on May 4 and their 37th game on June 3. The MLB trade deadline is the thing to watch for Colorado, with German Marquez potentially on the move after a solid start on Sunday. The Rockies host the Astros and White Sox this week.