Following a tension-filled series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres finally succumbed to their emotions on Thursday night. And now come the consequences. MLB is suspending managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt and Padres closer Robert Suarez, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. All three men were ejected in the last game.

Roberts and Shildt will each serve a one-game suspension on Friday and pay a fine, while Suarez is getting slapped with a three-game penalty. He is appealing the decision.