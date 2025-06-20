Following a tension-filled series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres finally succumbed to their emotions on Thursday night. And now come the consequences. MLB is suspending managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt and Padres closer Robert Suarez, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. All three men were ejected in the last game.

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
Jeff Passan
ESPN’s Jeff Passan rips X account to shreds after accusationJake Faigus ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB rumors: Kyle Tucker linked to Cubs, Red Sox in early free agency reportZachary Weinberger ·
May 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rhys Hoskins (12) hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB rumors: Rival exec suggests Red Sox make Brewers tradeColin Loughran ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) follows the ball on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Padres, Diamondbacks refuse to sell at trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) and third base coach Tim Leiper (33) with San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) looks on after benches cleared in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani pelted, managers go at it in Padres-Dodgers clashAlex House ·
Dodgers, ICE
LA denies ICE agents’ attempt to access Dodger StadiumBurtland Dixon ·

Roberts and Shildt will each serve a one-game suspension on Friday and pay a fine, while Suarez is getting slapped with a three-game penalty. He is appealing the decision.

 