The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and teams are engaged in trade talks for all kinds of players. The latest trade candidate is Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller. Keller is considered one of the team's best players, and the Chicago Cubs are very interested in making a deal for him.

“Keller, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract, is under control through 2028, earning $15 million this year, $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

The hurler is part of a solid Pirates pitching rotation. He currently holds a 3.90 ERA, despite also possessing a lousy 2-10 record. The record is a poor showing of what he has done this year. Keller has allowed just 43 earned runs this season.

The Pirates have not been able to muster the run support to help the pitcher. Chicago, meanwhile, is at the top of the National League Central and looking for more pitching. The Cubs hope to tweak their rotation, as they march toward a possible postseason berth.

The Cubs, Pirates are heading in opposite directions

Article Continues Below

The Pirates have floundered for most of the year. Pittsburgh fired manager Derek Shelton in May, and replaced him with Don Kelly. Kelly has fought to get the ship moving in the right direction, but the club is dead last in the NL Central.

Chicago meanwhile is faring much better. The Cubs have a two game lead in the division over Milwaukee. Chicago has 49 victories this season.

The Cubbies however have had their pitching problems. Chicago is just 15th in Major League Baseball in team ERA, per league stats. The club is behind both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in that category, despite the fact they lead them in the NL Central.

Keller could be the right answer. He is having his best season in ERA since 2022. Keller was the ace of the team's rotation, before Paul Skenes came along. The Pirates have also been long rumored to be giving up a pitcher before the trade deadline, in order to allow prospect Bubba Chandler to have a chance. Chandler is seen as the team's top minor-league prospect.

Keller has pitched for the Pirates since 2019. In his career, he has a 38-60 record with a 4.51 ERA. Keller is getting close to 800 career strikeouts, as he has 764 total.

The Pirates play the New York Mets on Sunday. Chicago meanwhile takes on the Houston Astros.