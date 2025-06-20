While Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker and his future are in doubt with the team he's currently on, MLB insider Jon Heyman provides some insight into his early free agency report. With many teams besides the Cubs in the Tucker sweepstakes, there is one team that should be heavily considered, as they need to get back some talent.

The team that Heyman mentions on MLB Network is the Boston Red Sox, who just made immense headlines by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Looking at it from Chicago's point of view, Heyman would say that the team won't likely get a new contract done with Tucker this season, leading to a free agency pathway.

“Glad you mentioned the Red Sox. That is a possibility,” Heyman said. “Certainly, this guy is going to be a free agent at this point. We thought maybe there would be some discussions. Maybe they tried, and maybe it didn't work. We had Jed Hoyer with Joel Sherman on the podcast for the New York Post, and he said, basically, it's very difficult to sign up a guy who was about to be a free agent of his stature, to me, that was a pretty big hint that they're not going to be able to do it in the season.”

“So it's going to have to be after the season,” Heyman continued. “That makes sense. I mean, looking at him. He's not a pitcher. There's no risk. He was a number five overall pick. He's made a lot of money.”

Other teams besides the Cubs that would go after Kyle Tucker

Article Continues Below

It has been noted that the Cubs had pressure to sign Tucker to a contract extension to prevent any bidding war, but it seems it's heading that way. While Chicago will look to retain him, Heyman would mention San Francisco as being an aggressive team after getting Devers and Boston looking to “make up” for the aforementioned trade.

“He is one of the most, if not the most, consistent hitter in baseball,” Heyman said. “So it's going to be very difficult. But the Cubs are, you know, it's a big market team. They're doing very well. They need to give it a try. That said, once the guy's a free agent, he's only been there a year. There are going to be other teams in there.”

“Never count the San Francisco Giants at this point,” Heyman continued. “They look like an aggressive team, as we've seen. And the Red Sox, now, the Red Sox have a lot of outfielders, but we've heard of Duran potentially on the market there. They would be a possibility as well, because they do need to do something to make up for Devers.”

It remains to be seen what Tucker's future looks like and if it'll be in Chicago.