The Dutch Grand Prix was full of rain and drama which was a fitting welcome back into Formula 1. Some teams looked revamped, others looked worse, but most stayed the same. The continuation of Red Bull's dominance extended into Max Verstappen's home circuit of Zandvoort. But, unexpected things also happened. Much like Pierre Gasly's podium finish with Alpine and Liam Lawson's debut with AlphaTauri. Amid all of these, Ferrari had the most unfortunate luck. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc did not have a good weekend.

Zandvoort is one of the more technical circuits in all of Formula 1. The rain during the Dutch Grand Prix also did not help the drivers. Ferrari had the short end of the stick given that Charles Leclerc had to suffer a DNF which made him lag behind in points. Carlos Sainz knew that they were not going to have the best of luck entering the race. The Spaniard unveiled his true feelings on everything that went down, via Fergal Walsh of Racing News 365.

“I would say after looking at the Alpine, we were more the sixth fastest car this weekend. We knew going into the race and going into qualifying that we were just lacking this weekend. And, we had to focus on maximizing a good result and we did that,” Sainz said about their race pace at Zandvoort. He also added that the tires were a huge problem from the beginning, “Even in the last stint when I knew I had one set of Inters left to put for the last seven laps, the tires were destroyed from qualifying.”