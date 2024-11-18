The Detroit Lions are an absolute unit right now, improving to 9-1 through the first 10 games of the 2024 NFL season with a convincing 52-6 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

And afterward, Lions cornerback Carlton Davis had a defiant message for anyone who has plans on crossing them, for the remainder of their schedule, via local 97.1 The Ticket radio host Jeff Riger on X.

“If people have a problem with what we’re doing or complaining about it then they can just come out here and play better football,” Davis said.

Those who intend on trying to impose their will on the Lions had better think twice before trying to get their flex on at Ford Field – or anywhere else!

Lions CB Carlton Davis was out for revenge last week

A former member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis was traded to the Lions in March of 2024. And as he explained it, he was out for some revenge last week against the Houston Texans and wanted his respect back, via Sports Illustrated.

“Honestly for me, at the end of the day, it's about respect, and I want to earn the respect of every team who I play against. Last year, I didn't do that,” Davis explained. “Last year, they could go into the season — or they may have (gone) into this game thinking, ‘Well, we can get them again.’ They had a little bit of success earlier.”

“For me personally, I had a personal vendetta just to show them, just to get my respect back,” he continued. “That's what it's all about for me. Coming out of halftime, I had to do something. I was like, ‘I'm about to just let them know.’”

Davis and the Lions will next take their show on the road for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday from Lucas Oil Stadium.