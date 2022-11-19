Published November 19, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With a Carolina Panthers Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, all eyes will be on quarterback Baker Mayfield as he returns under center. Ahead of the Panthers-Ravens game, we will be making out Panthers Week 11 predictions.

Up to this point in the season, the Panthers have struggled to find success. They currently sit at 3-7 and are third in the NFC South. With their slow start, they have fully headed towards a rebuild.

Earlier in the season, the Panthers made the drastic move to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey. But since then, they have managed to have one of the NFL’s most dominant ground games.

In Week 11, the Panthers will have a challenge as they try to take down a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens team. But in recent weeks, this team has given even the best defenses a challenge. This could lead to a battle on Sunday.

Even amid a rebuild, this Panthers team has shown that they are a resilient team trying to win games. If all goes to plan, they could give the Ravens a hard time in Week 11.

Here are our Panthers Week 11 predictions.

3. D’Onta Foreman has a big day once again

Since moving on from McCaffrey, the Panthers have seemingly stumbled upon a star running back in D’Onta Foreman. The former third-round pick has been among the best running backs in the NFL since taking over as RB1 in Week 7.

Over the past four games, Foreman has been held below 118 rushing yards just once. In a poor outing in Week 9, Foreman accounted for just 23 rushing yards on seven carries for this Panthers offense.

Excluding that game, Foreman has been elite. He has totaled 389 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 78 total carries over the past four games.

Foreman and the Panthers could once again have a strong showing on the ground in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Throughout the season, the Ravens have struggled to keep opponents out of the endzone on the ground. While they have allowed just 828 rushing yards, they have also let in eight rushing touchdowns.

Foreman has been resilient in terms of getting into the endzone on the ground. He runs hard and seems to consistently find his way in for a score. The Ravens may have difficulty keeping him out of the endzone on Sunday.

2. Baker Mayfield delivers for the Panthers offense

With quarterback P.J. Walker ruled out in Week 11 due to a high ankle sprain, former first overall pick Baker Mayfield will once again have an opportunity to lead this Panthers offense.

Expectations were high for Mayfield at the start of the season. An off-season trade saw the Panther add the former-Heisman winner.

Mayfield struggled to be effective for this Panthers team. Over his first six starts, he led them to a 1-5 record. During this stretch, he threw for 1,117 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he added 40 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

Now in Week 11, Mayfield has a shot at redemption. And he could potentially turn in a career-saving performance against the Ravens.

In recent weeks, wide receiver D.J. Moore has once again found his footing in the NFL. He has played like the player that many thought he would, recording 19 receptions for 274 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the past four games.

The Panthers offense could lean heavily on Mayfield and Moore in Week 11. Earlier in the season, when Mayfield was under center, the two struggled to connect. But now given a second chance, they could get back on track.

Mayfield has excelled at pushing the ball down the field throughout his career. Moore has been one of the best deep-threat receivers in the NFL this season. If all goes to plan, this pair could put on an elite show. In turn, Mayfield could deliver for this Panthers team and lead them to a victory over the Ravens.

1. Brian Burns leads the Panthers defense to a win

The Panthers showed their commitment to star edge rusher Brian Burns when they chose not to trade him at the deadline. And in recent weeks, he has continued to prove why he should continue to be the face of this defense.

Through 10 games this season, Burns has recorded 45 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Burns, at just 24 years old, can single-handedly change the course of a game. He has given even the best offensive lineman problems this season and has regularly gotten after the quarterback. This could be the case yet again in Week 11.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked 20 times this season. He will be under pressure from Burns, and that number could go up even more.

If Burns and the Panthers defense can slow down Jackson, they could walk away with a victory.