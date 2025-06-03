Fans had sky-high expectations for Kyle Pitts when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him fourth overall in 2021 because it was the highest draft pick ever for a tight end. Pitts is a talented player, but he has not lived up to expectations since then.

Fans can argue about if his somewhat disappointing tenure in Atlanta can be blamed on poor quarterback play or disappointing personal performances, but the fact is that the tight end hasn't produced to an acceptable level.

Now, the Florida product has been in trade rumors. Pitts is playing in the final year of his rookie deal, and a change of scenery seems inevitable eventually, whether it be via trade before the season or in free agency next offseason.

The tight end has an injury that prevents him from playing in voluntary OTAs, too. If the Falcons trade Pitts, a deal with the Carolina Panthers would make sense.

Panthers possible trade package for Kyle Pitts

Falcons receive: Third-round pick, sixth-round pick

Panthers receive: Kyle Pitts

The Carolina Panthers are stacking up on weapons, and they should add Pitts to solidify their receiving corps. The team wants to do everything they can to ensure that Bryce Young pans out. Carolina drafted the Alabama product first overall in 2023, but he looked like a massive draft bust early in his career.

The Panthers even benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton early last season. However, Young started to turn things around after the team reinserted him into the starting lineup. He was especially impressive during the last few weeks of the regular season, which has given the Panthers optimism that he can still live up to his potential.

Young quarterbacks need help, though, especially a signal-caller like Young, who is at a physical disadvantage. The team drafted receivers in the first round in each of the last two years.

The Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall this year, and the Panthers selected Xavier Legette 32nd overall last year. The team drafted Jonathan Brooks and Trevor Etienne to solidify the running back depth chart and further take the burden off of Young's shoulders, too.

However, Tommy Tremble is still atop the depth chart at tight end. Tremble has just 85 career receptions through four seasons, including just 23 catches for 234 yards last year. The tight end position is the ultimate security blanket for young quarterbacks, and Pitts would be a perfect fit and a player who could break out with the team.

The Falcons drafted Pitts the same year as Tremble. Although he hasn't lived up to expectations, he does have a Pro Bowl nod to his name and 196 catches for 602 yards throughout his career. Pitts is an athletic freak and a gifted route runner, so he has the potential to still become one of the best tight ends in the league. He showed this during a 1,000-yard-plus rookie campaign.

While it would be worrisome to some that Pitts ends up another team with suspect quarterback play in this deal, Young is on the right trajectory.

The Panthers took him first overall for a reason, and a Pitts trade would give the Panthers a quarterback, receiver, and tight end who were all drafted inside of the top 10 in recent years. That is a lot of young firepower for a team trying to regain relevancy.

Should the Falcons trade Kyle Pitts?

The potential of Pitts turning things around might hold greater value for the Falcons than Pitts' actual trade value is. Then again, fans have been holding out hopes that the tight end will finally break out for years now.

It is unclear if Pitts' injury, which the Falcons haven't disclosed, is a serious injury that can affect him this season or if the team is holding him out and searching for a trade.

Either way, it isn't a good sign for Pitts' future in Atlanta. The Falcons are going in a new direction as a franchise, evidenced by their decision to start Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. That leaves Kirk Cousins with an unclear future, too, so the Falcons might get busy in the trade market ahead of the 2025 season.

A third-round pick seems like a disappointing return for a player who was recently drafted higher than any other player at his position ever. In reality, though, Pitts' production has been underwhelming, and his trade value likely won't increase over time.

The Falcons are going to force-feed Bijan Robinson the ball, and Darnell Mooney and Drake London could be in line for more targets than Pitts this season. Both of those receivers, as well as Ray-Ray McCloud, caught more balls than Pitts did last season.

At some point, the Falcons might just have to cut their losses, and if they don't soon, then they risk losing Pitts in free agency next offseason. The tight end has talent, so he likely would want to find a new home where his skill set could be utilized better.