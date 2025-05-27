Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is opening up about his relationship with rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan was the team's first NFL Draft pick this year, after playing for Arizona in college. He was selected eighth overall.

Legette says he and the Panthers rookie wideout have a great rapport.

Xavier Legette says Tetairoa McMillan was a great pick for the #Panthers pic.twitter.com/DpNMccKza7 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Oh man, it's all smiles,” Legette said, per FOX Sports Radio. “When they came and I was able to meet him face-t0-face, we just took it from there.”

Legette went on to say that McMillan was a great pick for the Panthers, who are looking to rebuild into a contender in the NFC South. Carolina has had back-to-back seasons with no more than five victories.

Dave Canales has some big expectations on him this season with Panthers

The Panthers head coach is Dave Canales, who is about to enter his second season. Canales went 5-12 in his first campaign, which was a promising start to his tenure compared to the year before.

Canales has some big time weapons in the passing offense with Legette and McMillan catching passes from Bryce Young. Last season, Legette posted 497 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He was a rookie last year, who was also selected in the first round.

McMillan had an outstanding season of production at Arizona in 2024. He finished as a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, despite it being his first year in the conference. The wideout posted 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

McMillan said he loves his new coach.

“I feel like I'm a little biased, just because he's a Cali kid like me. Just the things that he's done, his résumé, what he's done with big X receivers, I can see myself in the offense that he runs, and I'm loving it so far,” McMillan said, per FOX Sports. “I'm trusting him and his plan that he has set for me and his team. I'm excited to see what the future holds for us.”

Panthers fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Legette and McMillan on the field together.