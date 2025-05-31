The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025 season with a sense of cautious optimism that’s been absent for some time. Recall that they had a tumultuous 2024 campaign. They saw coaching changes, roster turnover, and persistent struggles on both sides of the ball. Still, Carolina managed to find a glimmer of hope by winning two of their final three games. Those victories didn’t erase the sting of another losing season, of course. However, they offered a glimpse of a team beginning to find its footing. And now, as rookie minicamps wrap up, one young Panther has unexpectedly emerged as the talk of Charlotte — sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr.

A Busy and Calculated Offseason

Despite being one of the NFL’s worst teams last year, Carolina approached the offseason aggressively. First-year general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales made it clear. This rebuild would center around quarterback Bryce Young. He showed flashes of brilliance after a rocky start that saw him briefly benched. The Panthers are determined to give their young signal-caller the tools he needs. As such, they made one of the most significant moves of the offseason by drafting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 9 overall pick. McMillan brings the size, catch radius, and route-running prowess Carolina sorely lacked.

In the backfield, the Panthers moved on from Miles Sanders and added Rico Dowdle. His physical running style and versatility should pair well with Chuba Hubbard to create a more dynamic rushing attack. On defense, the front office aggressively addressed what was statistically the worst unit in football. They bolstered the secondary with playmaking safety Tre’von Moehrig and reinforced the defensive front with Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III. That should ease some of the load carried by star defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Perhaps most notably, the Panthers used the draft to inject much-needed pass-rushing talent. They selected edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to revive a front seven that generated only 32 sacks (29th in the NFL). Yes, Carolina still faces a long road back to contention. That said, the groundwork laid this offseason suggests legitimate steps forward are within reach.

Here we'll try to look at the Carolina Panthers rookie who really stood out the most during the team's 2025 minicamp.

The Talk of Minicamp

Yet, amid the splashier names and bigger headlines, no rookie has made more noise at Panthers minicamp than sixth-round selection Jimmy Horn Jr. The former Colorado standout arrived in Charlotte as the 208th overall pick. He is a player seen by many as a developmental prospect rather than an immediate contributor. However, through the first sessions of minicamp, Horn has completely flipped that narrative.

Even among the influx of young talent, Horn’s speed and explosiveness have been impossible to ignore. Whether running crisp routes, creating separation, or simply outpacing defenders after the catch, Horn has stood out in nearly every drill. According to those in attendance, Horn has consistently been one of the most electric players on the field. He has even outshone the highly touted McMillan at times.

Former Panthers linebacker and Super Bowl 50 veteran Thomas Davis took the praise a step further. He reportedly compared Horn’s game-breaking speed and movement to none other than Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill. It’s a lofty comparison, but one that speaks to how dynamic Horn has looked early on.

The Colorado Preparation Pays Off

Horn’s rise shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those who followed his college career. During his time at Colorado, he amassed 95 receptions for 1,108 yards and seven touchdowns. He often flashed the type of elite burst that’s translated quickly to the NFL practice field. Despite missing his final three collegiate games, Horn still managed to impress at the NFL Combine. That is where he clocked a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, affirming his breakaway potential.

Much of Horn’s polished approach to professional practices stems from his time under Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The structure, pace, and attention to detail under Sanders have clearly served Horn well in making the rapid adjustment to NFL speed.

“Our practices at Colorado were probably about 15 minutes longer than this,” Horn said after one minicamp session. “Coach Prime prepped us pretty good and the way they ran the system back there was very similar to here.”

Interestingly, Horn revealed that while he didn’t directly face off against Colorado star Travis Hunter in practice, that matchup could finally happen when the Panthers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener on September 7. It’s a date Horn is no doubt circling as he looks to carry over his strong minicamp showing into meaningful game action.

An Unexpected Asset for Bryce Young

For Young, who desperately needs reliable and explosive targets in year two, Horn’s emergence could be a game-changer. Sure, McMillan is expected to anchor the receiving corps. However, Horn brings a different flavor. He is a quick-strike weapon capable of turning short passes into long gains. His ability to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally could open up the field not only for McMillan. He could also do it for tight end Tommy Tremble and the running backs.

In a league increasingly built on speed and mismatches, Horn’s skill set is precisely the kind that can tilt games. Sure, it’s still early, and padded practices and preseason games will offer more definitive tests. Still, the early returns from minicamp suggest that Carolina may have found one of the steals of the 2025 draft.

The Bigger Picture in Carolina

Ultimately, the Panthers' road back to relevance will hinge on far more than just one rookie’s strong start. Bryce Young’s continued development, McMillan’s ability to quickly transition to NFL defenses, and the revamped defense’s ability to stop anyone will all be crucial variables. But every great rebuild has surprising contributors, and Jimmy Horn Jr. looks poised to become exactly that for Carolina.

For a sixth-round pick to steal the spotlight from higher-drafted teammates is rare. But if Horn’s early performance is any indication, the Panthers may have discovered a hidden gem who could help accelerate their long-awaited turnaround.