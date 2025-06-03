The Carolina Panthers are enjoying their new receiver tandem. However, they got bad injury news at the running back position. Also, here are three hidden gems you need to know on the Panthers' 2025 roster.

The Panthers are hoping to put the dread of the 2024 well into their rear-view mirror. For that to happen, they will have to be better on defense. And the good news is, two of the hidden gems come from that side of the football.

In the mix for making the most surprising moves into the spotlight for the Panthers is safety Lathan Ransom. He’s joined by wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Also, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen may turn some heads.

Safety Lathan Ransom could make impact

Getting picked in the fourth round may not be ideal, but it may not matter for Lathan Ransom. He could be a surprisingly good player for the Panthers, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“(Safety) was the position that was particularly weak on the only defense to receive an F grade in our rankings last season,” Brandon Austin wrote. “Lathan Ransom brings a hard-nosed, versatile skill set to the safety position that could fit perfectly in Carolina’s rebuilding defense. A five-year contributor at Ohio State, Ransom is a battle-tested leader who thrived in a variety of roles across the Buckeyes’ secondary. Whether aligning deep, in the slot, or down in the box, he consistently showcased his toughness, physicality, and football instincts.”

And Ransom could jump into the fray from the get-go.

“Ransom profiles as an ideal sub-package defender with immediate special teams value,” Austin wrote. “He’s a downhill striker who excels against the run, delivers forceful hits over the middle, and plays with the kind of urgency and aggression that can spark momentum-shifting plays. His versatility could allow him to step in early as a big nickel or rotational safety while he develops the rest of his game.”

One thing that helps Ransom on the field is his study of the game, according to panthers.com.

“I love watching film, love trying to learn and take part of everyone's game,” Ransom said. “So, you know, man, I'm just, I try to watch as much film as I can to learn from these guys.”

Ransom said he initially planned his NFL journey for 2023, but the Lord had other plans, he said.

“When that first happened, the time it happened, it was extremely hard on me,” Ransom said. “When you have so many goals and aspirations, you know, looking forward to, and then it doesn't go your way.

“(But) I wouldn't change that for anything. It helped me grow my faith with the Lord, and I felt that He has a plan. And this was His plan. Came full circle for me to be a Panther. And I can't wait. I'm excited for what else He has in store for me.”

WR Jimmy Horn Jr. hopes to rise above draft status

It’s good for Horn to know he has caught the eye of at least one NFL observer, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Louis Riddick.

WR Jimmy Horn makes everything he does look sooooo easy

Sounds like he was best WR at Carolina Panthers rookie camp by FAR….

Horn said he has enjoyed his journey so far, according to the Panthers’ YouTube channel via Sports Illustrated.

“It's been fun,” Horn said. “It's a great experience to have. I'm just enjoying every moment of it.”

He added that playing for Deion Sanders in college helped him.

“It prepared me real good,” Horn said. “Our practices at Colorado was probably 15 minutes longer than this. ‘Coach Prime' prepped us pretty good. The way they ran the system back there is pretty similar a little bit, too.”

Edge Princely Umanmielen ready to soar

It’s a name Panthers fans might become familiar with very early in the 2025 season.

The beast of a pass rusher is trying to make consistent strides during his first NFL preseason journey, according to panthers.com.

“Just probably getting a little bit of the knowledge of the defense right now,” Umanmielen said. “I’m almost clueless because it's the first day, you know what I'm saying. So tomorrow, I just want to at least get a little bit down the fundamentals and basics of the defense.”

But he’s also eyeing higher goals.

“I'm trying to do a lot of big things, you know what I'm saying,” he said. “I just take it a day at a time. Of course, I want to do things like get double-digit sacks and get defensive Rookie of the Year and things like that, but, you know, I'm just trying to take it one day at a time and get better and better every day.”

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Umanmielen improved certain aspects of his game in college.

“I think he was working on his craft and, you know, you can tell on tape, he got better and better as a pass rusher in terms of using his hands and kind of developing a toolbox,” Morgan said.

“He bends about as good as any rusher that I've watched this year, so to get him, you know, the speed that he brings off the edge, his ability to bend, he's got a wicked spin move, he's got a long arm, he can do a lot of cool things, so, you know, I think he's just going to get better and better.”