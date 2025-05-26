The Carolina Panthers got money things done with their first-round pick. And that player also added a lucrative endorsement deal. However, Tetairoa McMillan is also the Panthers’ riskiest 2025 NFL offseason move.

High praise rolled the Panthers’ way when they drafted McMillan. And he seems to be a good fit, according to espn.com.

“McMillan is an easy fit in the offense as a true X receiver with big-play ability downfield,” Jordan Miller wrote. “He can also create big yards after the catch when utilized on screens and checkdown passes. Carolina has a fun group of young receivers, but no true No. 1. McMillan can be that immediately.”

Will WR Tetairoa McMillan live up to expectations?

Part of the risk comes not just from McMillan. It’s also a risk to make a first-round pick of a wide receiver when the quarterback situation is shaky. The Panthers have hitched their wagon to former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. That could be good. But it could also backfire.

And there are no guarantees that McMillan will thrive. Some darft analysts criticized his work ethic. Others didn’t like his overall skillset. That’s not the type of reviews the No. 8 overall pick usually gets.

However, one NFL insider had a different take, according to foxsports.com.

“There's little doubt that McMillan is going to be a good NFL receiver,” Jordan Schultz. “The question is whether he can become a great one. At 6-4, 219 pounds, “T-Mac” is an easy comp to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. One executive from a 2024 playoff team sees why: “He's got true star-level tools and elite production. Our entire building loves him. There's just no way he makes it to us.”

That’s good stuff. But the Panthers passed on game-changing defensive players. And the Panthers’ defense in 2024 was awful. However, they did make a lot of moves to improve the defense. But they probably gave too much money to Jaycee Horn. They signed him to a four-year $100 million deal.

Horn was not the best player at his position in 2024. He had a 59.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him 128th out of 222 cornerbacks. He did much better as a pass rusher (No. 8) and run defender (No. 13).

Should Panthers have gone with a different pick in Round 1?

But would the Panthers have been better served to add to the defense at No. 8 overall instead of getting McMillan?

The proof will come in the season. The start has been good, according to panthers.com.

“It was my first time ever catching the ball from him and running routes from him,” McMillan said after throwing around at a 3DQB in Huntington Beach, Calif. “So, I guess you can say we got a head start on our little chemistry. That connection is gonna be something special.”

McMillan heaped plenty of praise on Young.

“I mean, it's a blessing for me knowing that I have a young quarterback to grow with throughout in the league and just being able to have a quarterback that's reliable,” McMillan said. “Being able to have a quarterback that trusted me. It's definitely someone I look up to growing up. So, being able to finally be on his team and fortunate enough to catch his passes, I mean, I feel like the sky is the limit for both of us in this offense.

“I feel like even though we have never played together; I feel like our Cali chemistry will kick in, and as well as the receivers, you know, I feel like there's some vets in there and also some young guys that can teach me the way, teach me the ropes as far as, what it takes to be successful in this league and, at the end of the day, I know that we have good coaching in the facility to get this team where it needs to be.”

Can Bryce Young be THAT guy?

He even went as far as to say Young can be elite.

“Like I said earlier, he's been the best player at every level,” McMillan said. “And, you know, obviously these past couple of years, and then he struggled a little bit, and I was surprised; he's one of the best players I've ever seen in my life.

“Towards the end of the season, you know, you saw a glimpse of his greatness, and it looked like he finally got his swagger back, finally got his confidence back, and that's a huge testament to Andy Dalton just kind of bringing him along. And, man, I feel like this is the year where Bryce will explode and I'm just, I'm happy to be a part of it.”

If these words turn out to be true, and McMillan fulfills his end of the bargain, the gamble will have paid off for the Panthers. But the Panthers' offense will have to find a different gear than the one they displayed for most of the 2024 season. In the first 10 games of last season, the Panthers scored less than 21 points six times. Over the last seven weeks, it happened three more times. If they don't find more explosive plays, it will be hard for McMillan to prove he was the right pick.