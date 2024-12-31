The Cleveland Cavaliers perfected one of the most prestigious comebacks in sports history in the 2016 NBA Finals. Luckily, it wasn't all LeBron James and his players… it was the Cavaliers head coach, Ty Lue, as well. He explained on the Draymond Green Show his strategy to prepare for Games 3-7.

“What people don’t understand is after the first two games, I didn’t show the film because sometimes LeBron would be upset, and he’d be in the back rolling his eyes,” Lue said. “So I was like, I’m going to stay positive. Everything we did (in practice), we only shot half-court shots, we did a lot of different stuff. Then, when we won Game 3.

“That's the game where I showed all of our mistakes, what we needed to get better at. When you win a game, it’s easier to kind of show stuff. So they came back and won Game 4, I didn’t show any film. I heard from David Griffin, and he was like, ‘What the hell is Ty Lue doing?' and I’m like, ‘Bro, you don’t understand. Just relax I got it.'”

Lue is a well-respected coach across the league and did an admirable job. After all, he took over mid-season for David Blatt and led them to a championship. His mentality adjustment to his players paid dividends. After all, many have declared Lue to be a player's coach, and that story clearly shows.

Ty Lue's story adds more greatness to the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Finals win

After being down 3-1, the series was essentially sealed. However, Lue's coaching magic and James and Kyrie Irving's greatness made a seven-game series one of the best. Green was suspended for Game 5 from an altercation with LeBron James, which turned the series, and the Cavs won in seven Games.

Lue also explains how he made an on-court adjustment of how he wasn’t going switch on picks of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as well because his players couldn’t keep up with them on the switch. However, an eventful Game 7 led Cleveland to its first championship as a city.