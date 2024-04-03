The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cavaliers are coming off a game against the Utah Jazz, so they could be a little bit tired heading into this one. Cleveland has lost to the Suns once this season already. In the game, the Cavaliers put up 111 points. Darius Garland led the team with 30 points in the loss. However, both Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen put up double-doubles. As a team, the Cavaliers shot 47.6 percent from the field, and they made 15 threes. Cleveland should have a healthy lineup in this game.
The Suns are 44-31 this season, and they have won two of their last three games. In their win over the Cavaliers earlier this season, the Suns scored 117 points. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker combined for 88 points, 17 assists, and 19 rebounds in the game. As a team, the Suns shot 54.8 percent form the field. Phoenix is healthy and ready to go heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Suns Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +194
Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -235
Over: 226.5 (-110)
Under: 226.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers did not have a full lineup in their last game against the Suns which really hurt them. They do have Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley back with them in this game. The Cavaliers score 115.2 points per game when Mitchell is on the court. When he is not active, the Cavaliers points per game drops to 107.0. He is a very important part of the offense, and the Cavaliers are going to benefit from having him on the court in this game.
The Cavaliers have a record of 24-8 when they score at least 115 points this season. Having Mitchell and Mobley on the court is going to help them reach 115 points in this one. As long as the Cavaliers perform to their abilities, they have a great chance to win this game on the road.
Why the Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns got a massive game from their big three in the first matchup with the Cavaliers. Getting 88 combined points from three different players is always going to make it much easier to win. Durant, Booker, and Beal have the skill level to do that every game. With all three of them on the court, the Suns are a dangerous team, and that is all that needs to be said about that.
The Suns scored 117 points in the first game with the Cavaliers. Phoenix is 34-8 when they score at least 115 points this season. There is no reason the Suns should score under 115 points with their three-star players all healthy. If the Suns can get to the 115-point mark, they will win this game.
Final Cavaliers-Suns Prediction & Pick
The Cavaliers do have a healthy lineup heading into this game, but this will be the second night of a back-to-back. That is never easy. For this reason, I am going to take the Suns to win this game.
Final Cavaliers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (-235)