The Cavaliers visit the Pelicans on Wednesday! The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA, and the Pelicans have sometimes struggled to start the year. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have started off the season red-hot. They are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have the talent to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are a force in the starting lineup and can carry this team when needed. They also look like an improved team from last year. They are undefeated and have a chance to make a statement in this spot.

The Pelicans have talent and could be a surprise team this year. They made some noise last year but were sidetracked by injuries. It will come down to Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson and what those three can do to carry New Orleans this year. They have a lot of potential this season, and they just need to put it all together. It starts in this game against the Cavaliers because both teams come into this spot with injuries.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pelicans Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

New Orleans Pelicans: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Pelicans

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers struggled on offense last season. They were 20th in scoring at 112.6 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.7%. Then, this season, five different Cavaliers are averaging over double digits, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 23.1 points per game. Then, Darius Garland is second in scoring at 20.5 points. Then, Darius Garland leads the way in assists at 6.5 per game, and Mitchell and Caris LeVert are just behind him at 4.3 per game. Donovan Mitchell is the best player on this team and makes this offense go this season. They look much better than last year already.

The Cavaliers’ defense was great last season. They were seventh in scoring defense at 110.2 points per game, sixth in field goal defense at 46.3%, and 21st in three-point defense at 37.1%. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low. Allen leads the way in rebounding at 11.6 per game, while Mobley leads the way in blocks per game at 1.8. Six players also average at least one steal per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading at 1.5. This defense is the key for the Cavaliers this season and will be their biggest key this year. So far, they look like the best defense in the NBA.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican’s offense was solid last season. They were 13th in scoring at 115.1 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 48.6% from the field, and fourth in three-point shooting at 38.3% from behind the arc. Five players on the Pelicans are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Brandon Ingram leading at 24.6 points per game. In comparison, Zion Williamson led the team in scoring last year with 22.9 points per game. Williamson leads the way in assists at 5.5 per game. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are the keys for the team on offense this season. CJ McCollum is out in this game, and Zion Williamson is a game-time decision so that Brandon Ingram will be the big key.

The Pelican’s defense was great last season. They allowed 110.7 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and they were second against the three-point line, allowing 34.9% from behind the arc. Zion Williamson is the team’s best rebounder, with 8 per game. Then, three players hit at least one block per game, with Yves Missi leading at 1.4 per game, and then Williamson was just behind with 1.2 per game. Finally, six players average at least one steal per game, with CJ McCollum leading the way with 2.3 steals.

Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

These two teams are banged up entering the game. The Cavaliers should still win because they are not as injured and still have their star players available, while the Pelicans might not have Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum either. The Cavaliers look great, and they should win this game, even if it ends up being close. The Pelicans should cover at home in New Orleans in a sloppy game that sees the Cavaliers win ugly.

Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +7 (-110)