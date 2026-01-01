Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is known for his personality on the court, operating as a modern-day enforcer who doesn't back down from anyone. Sometimes, he's defined by his antics on the court, which often involve spirited discussions with NBA referees. Well, we know that Brooks is certainly consistent both on and off an NBA court, per an account by Suns guard Collin Gillespie.

Gillespie joined The Young Man & The Three and revealed that, during a scrimmage in the Phoenix Suns Summer Camp, Brooks picked up two technical fouls. Yes, in a pick-up game!

“Dillon got two techs in a pickup game,” Gillespie said.

Jordan Goodwin, who joined the Suns in 2025, agreed, saying, “Yeah, in training camp.”

Gillespie continued, “Yeah, we had some refs from like local refs come in, and he was getting on them crazy.”

Both Ryan Dunn and Goodwin agreed that it was “terrible.” But that level of intensity from Brooks is certainly on brand. He's averaging 21.5 points per game and adding 1.5 steals a game. He is often matched up against the opposing team's best wing player, tasked with getting in their head while also keeping a lid on their scoring. He's largely become known for his incidents with Lakers star LeBron James.

His style is unorthodox, but it has certainly provided a spark for a Suns team back in playoff contention after closing the door on the Big Three experiment with Devin Booker alongside Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Brooks could undoubtedly be the catalyst for something great with the Suns, and it all points back to his two techs in a “meaningless” pickup game.