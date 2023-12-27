Some former Cavs maybe hading to the Hall.

This past Thursday, which was the first-ever World Basketball Day, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the nominees for its Class of 2024. At least six of these nominees have ties to the Cleveland Cavaliers in some way or another, whether it's from their time as a player or a coach. Here are the former Cavs who made the cut while donning the Wine and Gold on the hardwood.

Bill Laimbeer

Originally a third-round pick by the Cavaliers in the 1979 NBA Draft, Bill Laimbeer averaged 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Cavs. Laimbeer, a four-time All-Star, played his first 141 games of his NBA career with Cleveland and he was eventually traded to the Detroit Pistons in February of 1982. While Laimbeer's time in Cleveland will never able to match his accolades of winning two NBA titles with Detroit or multiple WNBA titles as a coach, this is the first time the former Cavs big man has been nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame consideration.

Shawn Marion

Like Laimbeer, Shawn Marion is a four-time All-Star who is probably better remembered for his time outside of Cleveland. Nevertheless, Marion played the final season of his career with the Cavs. He played in 57 regular-season games (24 starts) during the 2014-15 campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per contest. Marion also made six postseason appearances during the Cavaliers’ run to the 2015 NBA Finals, totaling two points, six rebounds, and one assist.

Mike Fratello

The Czar of the Telestrater and regular during Cavs television production, former head coach Mike Fratello, landed Hall of Fame consideration for the first time in his career. Fratello was Cleveland’s head coach for six seasons during the 1990s. The Cavs went 248-212 during his tenure, making the NBA Playoffs four times, and finishing with a winning record in each of his first five seasons. Fratello was named the NBA Coach of the Month for December during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons, both with Cleveland.

David Blatt

Nominated for his international coaching career, David Blatt was the Cavs’ head coach for less than two seasons during the 2010s. Blatt led Cleveland to their second-ever Eastern Conference Championship during the 2014-15 season, his first season as an NBA head coach alongside LeBron James. Blatt was fired halfway through the following season when the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship under Tyronn Lue, Blatt's successor. This happened despite Cleveland beginning the 2015-16 campaign with a 30-11 record, the best mark in the Eastern Conference at that point. He was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month twice during his tenure.

This is Blatt’s first Basketball Hall of Fame nomination.

Paul Silas

Even though he was nominated as a player, Paul Silas was the Cavs’ head coach for nearly two full seasons in the early 2000s. The 2003-04 season was his first at the helm for Cleveland, making him LeBron James’ first-ever NBA head coach. Silas compiled a 69-77 record in his 146-game tenure with the Cavs and was fired during the 2004-05 season despite a 34-30 mark through 64 contests. This nomination is a posthumous honor with Silas passing away nearly a year ago at the age of 79.

John Beilein

John Beilein, the legendary college head coach at Michigan, was the Cavs’ head coach for less than a season. He resigned from the position after just 54 games at the helm, as Cleveland held the second-worst record in the NBA at 14-40. J.B. Bickerstaff, the current head coach of the Cavs, took over for Beilein. After his resignation, Beilein remained a part of the organization in a different capacity, focusing on college scouting. He currently serves as the Senior Player Development Advisor for the Detroit Pistons.

The finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, February 16, with the class being revealed on Saturday, April 6.