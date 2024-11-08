The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers made history after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 131-122. For the first time, the Cavs have started the NBA's regular season 9-0. That's right. This Cleveland team pulled off such a feat, not LeBron James. Instead, the Cavs' star-studded Core Four, headlined by Donovan Mitchell, led Cleveland to such a feat.

Regardless of who's on the roster, it sets a new mark after the Cavs had tied the 1976-77 team for the best start in franchise history. However, at times against the Pelicans, the 1976-77 team might have continued sharing the franchise record. But the Cavs, trailing by 12 at one point in the first half, used an explosive 40-point third quarter to create some needed distance. Cleveland put New Orleans away from there, solidifying their historic ninth straight victory to open the Kenny Atkinson era.

“As much as I tell you guys we don’t want to think about it, it’s a thing,” Mitchell admitted after the win. “We’re playing good basketball. We’ve done it in a lot of different ways. Blowouts. Close games. Come-from-behind wins. Nights like tonight where it’s different guys and different scenarios. It’s the habits that get me really excited about what we’re doing. Let’s be consistent. Let’s continually be this team. Gotta keep going. Best start in franchise history. Gotta give Kenny credit. Went from 0-4 in the preseason to 9-0. What a turnaround. The vibes are great, and the energy is great.”

What the Cavs' undefeated start means for the rest of the Eastern Conference

Heading into their home matchup with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland is the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA. Nearly half a month into the season, not many were expecting this outcome. Sure, the Cavs were expected to be great this season. That's part and parcel with having a star-studded team. However, when considering how many teams made power moves this offseason to compete with the Boston Celtics, the defending NBA Champions, no one thought that Cleveland of all teams would be the cream of the crop. So why is it, nearly a half month into the regular season, that's exactly what happened?

“Nobody on this team is stubborn,” small forward Isaac Okoro said. “We all want to learn, we all want to get better. We all want to get to the Finals. To have a championship. So when Kenny came in, we were ears open, ready to learn, knowing that he's a great offensive coach.”

Atkinson has made the Cavs more dynamic on offense. Increased pace, ball movement and 3-point shooting are other areas of emphasis they have embraced. However, Atkinson isn't the only reason why Cleveland has put the Eastern Conference on notice. It's the exisiting, on-court chemistry that the Cavs have that other teams don't. It's what's led to Cleveland vaulting to the top of the NBA while the other teams that have made power moves continue to struggle.

“The thing with basketball, when you touch the ball, you're having fun,” center Jarrett Allen said. “And this offense, everybody touches the ball. Everybody feels like they're contributing.”

Can Cleveland run the Eastern Conference table?

Sure, the Cavs have had the benefit of a lighter schedule to start the year. Cleveland has picked up wins over the lowly Pelicans (3-6), Toronto Raptors (2-7), Detroit Pistons (3-6), and Washington Wizards (2-4) to start the year. However, the narrative that the Cavs have started red hot because of a softer schedule loses momentum considering how they've either utterly dominated top tier opponents at home or locked in impressive wins on the road.

Cleveland has had strong, statement wins over the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, both coming on the road. They also protected homecourt and dominated the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic. All five of these teams are playoff-caliber opponents and possible contenders. With how the Cavs handled business against them, it's clear that the rest of the Eastern Conference, and the NBA, should be nervous when Cleveland is coming up on their schedule.

If the Cavs handle the Warriors at home, they'll continue building history by starting the year 10-0. The five games after that have Cleveland facing the Chicago Bulls twice along with the Brookyln Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. All four teams are lesser opponents. The kind of teams the Cavs have routinely taken care of business against this year.

So, with all that in mind, it's entirely possible that when Cleveland takes on the Boston Celtics, the Cavs are 15-0. If Cleveland beats Boston on the road, then they would have the second greatest start in NBA history. From there, anything might be possible for the Cavs. Sure, they'll take it all one game at a time. But with how dominant Cleveland has been to start the year, it seems like they're the real deal.