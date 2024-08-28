Despite only taking Jaylon Tyson in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have two rookies heading into this season. That's because league sources have shared with ClutchPoints that Australian star forward Luke Travers has signed a two-way deal with the Cavs. Those same sources say these talks have been ongoing since early August, with Travers leaving the NBL to pursue the NBA. Ultimately, Travers committed to beginning his NBA career with Cleveland, the team fellow Aussie Matthew Dellavedova once played for.

“The goal for me is to be a good role player in the NBA,” Travers said. “I’m just trying to show that I can do that. Whether it’s Summer League, whether it’s in the NBA, it kind of doesn’t matter. I’m gonna go out there and do the little things, rebound, push the pace, make the extra pass, all that kind of thing.”

While Travers might not lock up Steph Curry in the NBA Finals next year, he fits an archetype that the Cavs lack. Travers, who Cleveland selected Travers with the 56th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is a larger forward who can comfortably shift between playing the three and four. At 6'7, that's the type of player that the Cavs desperately need, and they could get it in time with Travers.

He played power forward for the NBL’s Melbourne United last season after primarily serving as a small forward the previous three seasons with the Perth Wildcats. But since he's on a two-way deal, there's no guarantee that Travers will get NBA minutes with Cleveland. That doesn't mean there isn't a path – it ultimately depends on his development.

How Luke Travers can get minutes for the Cavs next year

What will get Travers minutes right away is his defensive ability. Travers displays a high basketball IQ defensively. He played more as a free safety in the NBL, a league that doesn’t have a defensive three-second violation. This allows him to jump passing lanes and provide good secondary rim protection, leading him to average one steal and one block. He can also fill a role as a secondary rebounder alongside Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley, using his size to defend multiple spots while playing power forward – something else the Cavs need.

But his offensive game might keep him from carving out a healthy role most nights. While with Melbourne United, Travers played alongside more ball-dominant players. That will work nicely in Cleveland, but if he's unable to burn opposing defenses from the perimeter, he could become a liability. Travers shot 32.7% from beyond the arc on just 2.1 attempts per game last season. This is in line with his NBL career average of 32.9%. His path to being an NBA rotation player is thin unless that changes, which could ultimately make or break his rookie year.

The Cavs drafted Travers in the second round of 2022 because of his size and positional versatility. However, his shooting on the offensive side of the floor has always been a question mark and will remain heading into his first NBA season. Thankfully, since he's on a two-way deal, he can continue to grow and develop his shot with the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate. But if everything clicks sooner rather than later, the Cavs could have a legitimate roleplayer quickly.