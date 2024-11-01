Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has been given a challenging task in his first season. Leading into Cleveland's 2024-25 regular season, it was announced that sharpshooter Max Strus would miss at least the Cavs' first 20 games with an ankle injury. With Strus out, Atkinson was forced to turn to forward Dean Wade as Cleveland's starting small forward.

Wade has been great as part of the Cavs' starting five. However, not having Strus tested Atkinson's preference for strength in numbers. At the same time, it's also led to Atkinson learning more about what's available from Cleveland's active roster. It's also prompted Atkinson to lean more on sixth man Caris LeVert.

“I texted him the other day, I said, ‘Here we go, you gotta do it all,’” Atkinson recalled of a conversation with Caris LeVert when the news about Strus broke. “He’s the ultimate team guy, the ultimate high-character player. I don’t worry about him too much. For us, it’s really to find that niche. We gotta find it for him, like what that looks like with Max out.”

LeVert has been an indispensable spark off the bench through the season’s first five games. He's filled every role the team has asked him to play. LeVert's adaptability and relentless energy have made him critical in Cleveland’s second unit. But in the Cavs' recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers, LeVert's ability under Atkinson reached new heights.

Caris LeVert gave the Cavs a spark against the Lakers

While on the floor with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs didn’t need LeVert’s scoring ability. Instead, they required his ability as a big-bodied playmaker, making it impossible for Los Angeles to defend against several ball-handling threats on the floor.

With the Lakers unable to defend him, LeVert led Cleveland's sixth man to rack up six assists. Those six dimes led to 14 of the Cavs' 42 first-quarter points, Cleveland's best opening frame and the best start to their early season. LeVert thrived within the Cavs' offense and took advantage of how Los Angeles defended him, helping build a lead that Cleveland never relented.

“Every night’s going to be something different, and he continues to provide that for us,” Donovan Mitchell said of LeVert postgame. “So when you have moments where, yeah, DG gets out, gets in foul trouble, different things, you’re able to throw a guy in that knows what he’s doing, able to defend, can score, can be on the ball, off the ball and do all the little things, and it gives us a jolt for sure.”

Caris LeVert's second-half boost against Los Angeles sealed the win

LeVert's six assists in the opening quarter were the only assists he had against the Lakers. However, LeVert scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter to help give the Cavs a 20-point lead heading into the final frame. If it weren't for LeVert finding the balance between his playmaking and scoring, Cleveland could've suffered their first loss of the year.

“Oh man, Caris, I just can’t say enough,” Atkinson said. “We’re imploring him to be a more efficient player. To embrace the catch-and-shoot. He’s such a good ball handler, but man, the way the league is now, we need his shooting, too. So we just love how he’s doing it on both ends.”

LeVert has scored in double figures in 60% of Cleveland's games this season, shooting 66.7% from the field and 62.5% from 3-point range. During those scoring outbursts, he's logged more than four assists every time, showing his balance as a sixth man. After Cleveland's win over Los Angeles, LeVert ranked first in offensive rating (130.5) and third in net rating (29.6) of players averaging 20 minutes or more. Heading into their upcoming matchup against the Orlando Magic, LeVert is still at the top in either category.

“It’s just my job just to be ready,” LeVert said. “Foul trouble. Guys maybe not playing well. My job is to come in and kind of do my thing.

“Another year around these guys has been beneficial for me as well. Another year in my role, doing what I do.”

To reach their ultimate goal, the Cavs need LeVert at his best. But with the sixth man finding his groove early, it'll be easier to carry momentum all season long.