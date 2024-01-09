The Cavs are ready to take on the Nets in Paris

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets are making basketball truly a global game, locking horns in front of 15,000 fans in Paris later this week. Until then the Cavs will take in the sights and sounds of France's capital, starting with a chilly team photo in front of the Eiffel Tower. Otherwise, it's time to relax and recharge for Cleveland's players and coaching staff. Some have shared with the media they want to explore the Louvre. Others want to try French delicacies or just get lost in translation, consuming as much as they can in the week they're in Paris.

Although Paris is known as the City of Lights, it appears that the lights won't be too bright for the Cavs on the court at Accor Arena, who are treating this matchup with the Nets as business as usual.

What is the Cavs' mindset for game in Paris vs Nets?

“Obviously, it's an amazing experience being out here,” said Cleveland swingman Caris LeVert after Tuesday's practice in Paris. “I know a lot of the guys and their families are out here. But for me, when it's game time, it's about being locked in, and it's just another game for me. I know our guys are going to enjoy themselves out here, but I know when the game comes, we'll be locked in and feel ready.

“For this to be a regular season game and actually count toward the schedule, it's amazing.”

Although the game between the Cavs and the Nets is special because of the location and celebrations surrounding it, LeVert has a point. In a tightly contested Eastern Conference race, there are only 5.5 games currently separating Cleveland and Brooklyn. While that doesn't mean much at the moment, it could be the difference between either team clinching a playoff spot or battling through the play-in tournament.

This regular season contest for the Cavs and Nets will be only the second time both sides meet, with Cleveland squeaking out 114-113 a win in Brooklyn to open the season the in the first matchup. The weight of traveling internationally and having to play in a totally different arena can be a challenge in itself. But, if LeVert feels strongly enough to lock in, it's safe to assume everyone else on the Cavs feels the same way – including the coaching staff.

“We try to keep it as normal as we can,” said Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after Tuesday's practice. “As difficult as that might be with the travel, I think the league has done a great job on how they've built the week around this game since we've been here since Monday. So, we'll let our guys enjoy the experience here and the time off. But, we're still here to practice, grind, sweat and put in the work to make sure we're prepared for the game. Because for us, that's what matters most, taking care of business against a tough opponent.”

For now, it seems that the Cavs will have everyone other than Ty Jerome (ankle), Darius Garland (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle) on the court against the Nets. Even though Brooklyn is 3-7 in their last ten games, Cleveland must have all hands on deck to take care of a pesky opponent. Considering they're already saying all the right things with ample time until tip-off, the Cavs are ready to do business against the Nets in Paris.