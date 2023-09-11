Tristan Thompson is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while there are some who has questions about the move, plenty of Cavs faithful are actually loving it.

The veteran big man is signing a one-year deal to rejoin Cleveland, where he started his career when the Cavs took him with the fourth overall pick in 2011. He spent nine season with the team and played a significant role in their title run in 2016.

While Thompson's production has decreased and he has evidently lost a step or two, his veteran presence could exactly be what Cleveland needs as they look to make a deep playoff run. Having someone who knows what it takes to win at the highest level could help elevate the Cavs after their disastrous first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs.

With that said, many are hoping that Thompson embraces that veteran leader role and guides the team properly. Some are also confident that he can be a solid frontcourt depth piece, especially when the postseason rolls in.

“Veteran voice for Mobley and Allen. Y’all laugh but that stuff actually matters,” a commenter wrote after Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Another fan said, “At the absolute minimum, Tristan Thompson toughens up the Cavs frontcourt this fall during camp. Anything else is a bonus. Love that move.”

“The Cavaliers struggled in the playoffs to rebound & be physical with the Knicks. While Tristan Thompson won’t light up the box scores, he adds a key element to the team considering his experience and ability to rebound and do the dirty work. He also loves Cleveland,” a third supporter added.

Here are more reactions to Tristan Thompson's return:

Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cavs, per @ShamsCharania. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of the 2016 NBA title 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p5r8rJuQKk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

#Cavs are finalizing a deal to sign Tristan Thompson, per Shams. TT returns home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VbnfEssP1J — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 11, 2023

BREAKING: Tristan Thompson is signing with the #Cavs. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/egvDYt5FAk — Across The Cavs (Offseason) (@AcrossCavs) September 11, 2023

It remains to be seen just how much impact Thompson will make, but it will definitely be interesting to watch him take on a new role with the Cavs.