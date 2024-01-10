The Cavs are still without some players as they play in Paris.

While Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Ty Jerome traveled with the Cleveland Cavaliers on their international trip to Paris, the trio will not be available against the Brooklyn Nets.

Garland (jaw) and Mobley (knee) are still within their proposed recovery window after having surgery just before Christmas 2023. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently shared that Mobley is progressing after having knee surgery to remove a loose body in mid-December. Days after Mobley went under the knife, he was seen walking with the assistance of crutches, able to apply light pressure on his freshly operated knee. Since then, Bickerstaff said that Mobley has begun ramping up his on-court activity and is strengthening his knee to ensure it's not a recurring injury.

Garland, meanwhile, initially suffered a fracture to his jaw after colliding with Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, requiring surgery. He has since been out since December 15.

After the Cavs' latest win over the Washington Wizards, Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave ClutchPoints an update on Garland's status. While there's still a week left in the initial four-week window, Bickerstaff said that Garland had participated in on-court activities, though they are remaining mindful to avoid contact with the wired-shut portion of Garland's jaw. Moreover, Bickerstaff shared that their biggest concern with Garland isn't his physical ability; it's his caloric intake.

Since Garland cannot chew and consume food properly, he's been eating mostly a liquid diet or softer foods, which are lower in calories. While water, fruit juices, milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt, creamy soups or broths, and liquid nutritional supplements are a good start, the Cavs and their medical staff have to keep a close eye on Garland to ensure that he's able to be at a healthy playing weight.

For Garland, things are creeping closer to the initial four-week recovery window, which could have him on track to play against the Chicago Bulls when the team returns from Paris. Meanwhile, if Mobley is healthy enough and in shape to play, he could return on January 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks. But, based on the listed recovery window, the latest could be on February 14 against the Bulls.

More Cavs injury updates for Paris clash

Finally, Jerome has suffered setbacks after a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to sources, Jerome has been dealing with setbacks in his recovery. While the Cavs are trying to do everything they can to help Jerome get back onto the floor, if he can't play, Cleveland will look to move him in a trade to add a player who is healthy and available.

Even without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley or Ty Jerome, the Cavs showed they're more than fine without them lately – going 8-3 since the news broke on Garland and Mobley on December 15. Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and practically everyone else have stepped up for Cleveland, leading to winning and consistency on the court.

“We've got a lot of depth on our team, and you've seen a bunch of different guys step up,” said Bickerstaff after Wednesday's practice in Paris. “Guys who were in lesser roles are coming off the bench and moved into the starting lineup. And then that's pushed some other guys from the bench up.

“But you know, guys like Sam Merrill, Caris LeVert, George Niang, the guys that are coming off the bench, they've picked up the load, Tristan Thompson brings us great energy. So it's been really fun to watch everybody get an opportunity and we'll just keep pressing.”

On the opponent's side, Brooklyn will be without Noah Clowney (G League assignment), Keon Johnson (G League assignment), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Ben Simmons (back), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment) and Jalen Wilson (G League assignment). Even with a few players out for either side, the international clash between the Cavs and Nets should be fun for the 15,000 French fans in attendance.