The Brooklyn Nets will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the annual NBA Global Games. We're live from Paris, France, to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The NBA Global Series is here, and we have a good matchup that the world saw on opening night. The Nets and Cavs come into this game with different outlets, yet both are very much in the playoff race. Last year, the NBA Global Series saw the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons clash. It will be the first Global Game for the Cavaliers in the regular season. Conversely, it will be the eighth game for the Nets but the first in France.

Expect about 15,000 fans to show up to watch these two NBA teams play. It will also set the stage for the Paris 2024 Olympic Basketball Final, which will be played in the summer.

The Nets have their entire lineup intact. However, the Cavaliers are still without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who are still out with their respective injuries. It will likely make this a closer game than it would have been with a fully healthy Cleveland lineup.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 108-84. Furthermore, they have won three in a row in this series. But the teams have split the last 10 games in this series. The Cavs defeated the Nets 114-113 on Opening Night in Brooklyn.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Paris Game Odds: Nets-Cavaliers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +122

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers NBA Paris game

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: NBA, Bally Sports Ohio and YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have a team that is capable of competing with anyone. However, they have struggled to keep pace throughout the season and are barely clinging to the play-in spot.

Mikal Bridges is their best player, as he averages 21.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas is next with 20.3 points per game. Cameron Johnson averages 14.9 points per game. Likewise, Nic Claxton is averaging 13.1 points per game.

The Nets are not shooting well. Unfortunately, they are hitting just 75.7 percent of their shots, which places them in the lower tier of the NBA. The Nets are also only hitting 36.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Moreover, they are only hitting 75.7 percent of their shots at the charity stripe.

But the Nets are good on the boards. Significantly, they are second in the NBA in rebounds. The Nets also do well with handling the basketball. Ultimately, they are sixth in turnovers. The Nets also protect the defensive rim very well. Currently, they will enter the game ranking 11th in blocked shots.

The Nets will cover the spread if their best players can find open shots on the court and convert on their chances. Then, they need to stop Donovan Mitchell from dominating them.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread



The Cavaliers would probably be competing with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks if they had a fully healthy team. Unfortunately, it has not been the case for the Cavs, as someone has been out for one reason or another.

Mitchell is healthy at the moment but even he has had the injury bug at times this season. Therefore, the Cavaliers need him to stay upright to keep the Cavaliers competitive. Mitchell is averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Also, he is hitting 37 percent of his shots from the triples. Jarrett Allen has been a force, averaging 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Caris LeVert averages 16.2 points per game. Max Strus has also been strong in relief of the usual starters, averaging 13.8 points per game.

Because of the injuries, the Cavaliers are only shooting 14th from the field. Also, they are just 25th from the three-point line. The Cavs are also mediocre from the charity stripe, ranking 24th in free-throw shooting. However, the Cavs are solid on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. But the Cavs struggle to handle the basketball, ranking 19th in turnovers. Moreover, they are also struggling to block shots, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can produce on the offensive end. Then, they need to make stops on defense and prevent the Nets from getting second-chance opportunities.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is a neutral-site game. Therefore, expect a competitive game with no home crowd influencing one side or the other. The Cavs are also not fully healthy, which makes them vulnerable. The Nets should be able to stay in the game and cover the spread.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-106)