After several weeks of battle, the final four semi-finalists for the 2025 AEW Continental Classic have now been finalized. In less than a week at Worlds End 2025, four of the promotion's top stars are now scheduled to face each other for the Continental Classic crown.

Spoilers ahead (via Fightful):

Yesterday, during the Christmas Day Collision tapings. Taped at the Hammerstein Ballroom, this week’s Collision will air on Dec. 25, 2025, instead of its usual Saturday night slot. Held during the taping were the final few Gold and Blue league matches of the Continental Classic tournament, which revealed the final-four.

In the Gold league match, Kyle Fletcher defeated Jack Perry to book his berth in the semi-final. While PAC and Kevin Knight ended in a time-limit draw, essentially ruling them out of the tournament. In the Blue League matches, Roderick Strong defeated Claudio Castagnoli, effectively ruling out the CMLL Champion of the tournament. On the other hand, Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to finalize his spot in the semi-finals. And, in the last match of the night, Kazuchika Okada defeated Mike Bailey to emerge as the other semi-finalist.

Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita had already booked his spot in the tournament semi-finals long ago.

As per the latest update, here are the two semi-final matches:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Worlds End 2025 match card