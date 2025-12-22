There was a lot that went on with the Denver Broncos in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which also included some injuries. Late in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Pat Bryant took a hard hit after catching a pass from Bo Nix. He stayed on the field for some time, until he was immobilized on a backboard by the team's medical staff.

Bryant was taken to the hospital but was discharged later that day after being diagnosed with a concussion. He did not suffer any other major injuries.

As for Bryant, he wasn't the only person who had to take a trip to the hospital following the game, according to ESPN's Jeff Logwold.

“Sources told ESPN that a member of Bryant's family was also taken to the hospital by ambulance after a medical issue in a stadium elevator after Sunday's game,” Legwold wrote.

It's uncertain what the status of his family member is, and the hope is that all is going well on their end. After the game, Bo Nix offered his thoughts on Bryant's injury, as he tried to put the blame on himself for throwing him the pass.

“You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it,” Nix said. “You can say it's part of the game, but you just never want to see it. [I] really pray he's OK and he can be back out there as soon as he can. … That was a tough situation.”

Bryant was a third-round pick for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. Before he left the game against the Jaguars, he had five catches for 42 yards.

The good news is that Bryant didn't suffer any major injuries due to the hit, but there is a chance that he could miss a game or two.