The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to deal with yet another big injury, as All-Star point guard Darius Garland is expected to miss several weeks with a broken jaw, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Garland suffered this injury during Thursday night's loss to the Boston Celtics after colliding with Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis. While attempting to score on Porzingis, Garland took a shot to the face and was down on the court in a lot of pain holding the side of his face. Garland did remain in the game and did not leave the contest.

The 23-year-old guard finished Thursday night's game against Boston with 19 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 36 total minutes.

Cleveland has not been at their best this season, as they currently find themselves 13-12 on the year and on a three-game losing streak. Granted two of these losses were to the Celtics, the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs have been unable to find consistent play from what many believed to be a much improved roster from a season ago.

Garland, who missed some time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury and neck strain, is now set to miss an extensive amount of time due to his jaw injury. There is no clear timetable laid out for Garland's return to the court.

In wake of this injury, the Cavs will now need to turn to Max Strus, Caris LeVert, and rookie two-way player Craig Porter Jr. as bsckcourt options alongside All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs are also dealing with injury concerns to big man Evan Mobley, as the former second overall pick has missed four consecutive games with a knee injury.

In 20 games this season, Garland has averaged 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor.